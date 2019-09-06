Harford County girls high school soccer preview

Outlook: “Last season we established our identity as a program and set the standard for our style of play. This year we have the perfect blend of new energy and returning strength to build on what we learned last year and challenge ourselves even more to play good soccer,” Mustangs coach Volk said. “We left some unfinished business behind us last year and that hunger for redemption is going to make our program very exciting to watch this season.” After graduating nine seniors, seven of which were starters, this is a rebuilding year for CMW. “But there is no doubt that this group of girls is up to the task,” Volk said.