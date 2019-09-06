Harford County girls high school soccer preview

Harford County girls high school soccer teams are eager to begin another new season in 2019. Here’s a look at this year’s county teams.
Aberdeen
Preview information was not received from first year head coach Mike Layman.
Bel Air
Head coach: Josh Ruggiero (third season)
2018 record: 11-4-2
Top returning players: Amber Wambach, Jr. (Def); Autumn Conway, Jr. (Def); Emma Yakim, Jr. (For); Madisyn Wallace, Sr. (Mid)
Key new players: Rachel Pieper, Fr. (Def)
Outlook: Bel Air is returning a solid group of players that accrued a large amount of minutes and experience during the 2018 season. With strength in all three phases the challenge is putting the pieces together. Depth won’t be an issue for this group but getting into the right rhythm will be key. They know they are the target again this year for many teams and this is a year for them to show what the program can do. 2018 came to an abrupt halt after a solid season and that is something they plan to use along the way.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Rebecca Volk (second season)
2018 record: 6-5-5 Overall
Top returning players: Skylar Little, Sr. (For); Andrea Kovacic, Sr. (Mid); Juliette Grey, Sr. (For); Sarah Barnes, Jr. (Mid); Ellie Hamilton, Jr. (Def); Olivia Moskunas, Jr. (Def); Sarah Bays, Jr. (Mid)
Key new players: Emily Ashman, Jr, (Def); Morgan Kovacic, So. (Mid); Katie Roszko, Fr. (For); Caitlin Hetrick, Fr. (Def)
Outlook: “Last season we established our identity as a program and set the standard for our style of play. This year we have the perfect blend of new energy and returning strength to build on what we learned last year and challenge ourselves even more to play good soccer,” Mustangs coach Volk said. “We left some unfinished business behind us last year and that hunger for redemption is going to make our program very exciting to watch this season.” After graduating nine seniors, seven of which were starters, this is a rebuilding year for CMW. “But there is no doubt that this group of girls is up to the task,” Volk said.
Edgewood
Head coach: Matt Rankin (12th season)
2018 record: 7-6
Top returning players: Ryan Parncutt, Sr. (Mid); Abi VanGraafeiland, Sr. (Mid); Alexa Warren, Sr. (For); Payton Radomsky, Jr. (For); Emma Grantland, Sr. GK)
Key new players: Evelyn Smith, Jr. (Def); Victoria Figinski, Fr. (Def)
Outlook: “We have a very experienced returning team. Lot of potential for success. We have some very strong leaders. Should be a fun team to watch,” Rams coach Rankin said.
Fallston
Head coach: Carlie Chatterton (third season)
2018 record: 10-5-1
Top returning players: Kayla Streett, Jr. (For); Logan Ward, Sr. (For); Gabby Boyd, So. (Mid); Hailey Isaac, Jr. (Def)
Key new players: Katherine King, Fr. (Def); Mia Salvatierra, So. (Mid)
Outlook: “We are looking forward to another great season and hope to build from where we left off,” Chatterton said. “We are still a fairly young team being made up of mostly sophomores and juniors, but I have complete confidence our girls will continue to be highly competitive.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Matt Berg (15th season)
2018 record: 6-3-5
Top returning players: Allison Storm, Sr. (Mid); Raegan Salamone, Sr. (GK); Mackenzie Bianchi, Sr. (Def); Emma Ryan, Sr. (For); Taylor Reider, Sr. (Def); Anna Zurlo, Jr. (Mid); Emily Kissner, Sr. (For); Claire Ashburn, Sr. (Mid)
Key new players: Alexis Unger, Sr. (Def); Molly Re, So. (Mid); Jenna Doleschal, Jr. (Mid); Audrey Roberts, So. (Mid); Haleigh Harner, Sr. (Def); Madeleine Maurice, Sr. (For); Kendall Sheffy, So. (Def/GK)
Outlook: “We have a lot of seniors this year, so the theory is that experience wins the tight battles. Theories mean nothing in soccer though, actions do,” Cobras coach Berg said. “I’d love to see this group put together a winning campaign this year and be Harford County’s 2A rep to win the region. It would be a nice finish to the careers of these seniors.”
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Barry Ellis (second season)
2018 record: 6-8
Top returning players: Maya Rawls, Jr. (For); Averee Rodonovich, Sr. (Mid); Katelyn Washko, So. (For); Gia Gasdia, So. (Mid)
Key new players: Claudia Hudson, So. (Mid)
Outlook: “This season should be very interesting, I have a lot of good talent on the team. If we can work well together as a team, we should be able to put some W’s in the win column,” Warriors coach Ellis said. “I’m looking forward to another awesome year.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Hayley Howe (sixth season)
2018 record: 7-6
Top returning players: Nia Christopher, Sr. (For); Kiana Miller, Sr. (Def); Katie Hormes, Sr. (Mid); Kaitlyn Sydnor, Sr. (For); Ellie Hollin, Jr. (Def); Ally Krieger, Jr. (Mid)
Key new players: Megan Palm, So. (For); Mya Gerbes, So. (GK); Megann Kalthof, Fr. (For)
Outlook: A veteran-heavy John Carroll team looks to build off last year’s successes in and out of the IAAM conference. During preseason, the six promoted JV players, four freshmen and junior transfer have blended well with the core 14 returners to provide a variety of combination play. Experience, skill and speed should give opponents a challenge keeping the Patriots away from the goal.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Louis Romm (third season)
2018 record: 2-12
Top returning players: Emily Irwin, Jr. (For); Hailey Jett, Sr. (Def); Madision Booker, Jr. (GK); Helena Sudina, Jr. (Mid); Layce Hartsell, So. (For); Sheridan VanHorn, So. (Def)
Key new players: Kamille Purcell, So. (Mid); Olivia Mosby, Jr. (Mid)
Outlook: “The girls varsity soccer team at Joppatowne High School continues to look for ways to improve year after year,” Mariners coach Romm said.
North Harford
Head coach: Ora Cummings (first season)
2018 record: 4-6-2
Top returning players: Baily Lynch, Sr. (Def); Grace Anderson, Sr. (For); Lily Macatee, Sr. (For); Rachel Freeland, Sr. (For)
Key new players: Lauryn Warfield, Jr. (Mid); Reagan Saboy, So. (Def)
Outlook: “I am looking forward to a fun, successful season. This team is already showing tons of potential and I have enjoyed watching them bond with each other,” Hawks coach Cummings said. Coach Cummings and coach Chris Quick take over after a winning season with the JV a year ago.
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Mike Parker (12th season)
2018 record: 12-5-1
Top returning players: Evie Wysong, Sr. (Def); Riley Brown, Sr. (For); Allie Wysong, So. (Mid); Anna Salerno, Jr. (Def); Izzy Toni, So. (For)
Key new players: Maya Pantezelous, Fr. (Mid)
Outlook: With a good core of returning players mixed with new younger players, it should be another competitive season for the Huskies.