Harford County girls soccer teams set to begin 2021 season

“[It’s] a very skilled and technical group that are quick to connect passes, make smart off-the-ball movements, partnered with multiple offensive threats ranging from the players up top to the players that hold it down in the back,” coach Ferrara said. “Both center midfielders, three-year and four-year varsity starters King and Boyd, create a notable team dynamic especially being surrounded by a skillful group all over the field. Every player on the roster plays a big role for the team, from the starting 11 to the players that will come onto the field. There is no change in pace or talent.”