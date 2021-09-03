xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford County girls soccer teams set to begin 2021 season

By
The Aegis
Sep 03, 2021 5:00 AM

All 11 Harford County girls soccer varsity teams are set for battle this fall after a preseason of preparation.

For team-by-team outlooks, see below:

Advertisement

Aberdeen

Head coach: Justin Markel (first year)

Top returning players: Emma McCrehan, Sr. (Midfield); Rachel Anderson, Sr. (Midfield); Natalie Brooks, Sr. (Midfield); Abi Guicheteau, Sr. (Midfield); Allie Berger, Sr. (Defense).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Key new players: Jenna Stevens, So. (Midfield).

[More Maryland news] God’s timing is perfect and He has the final say

Outlook: “Aberdeen will enter the season with a good blend of senior leadership and motivated new talent,” coach Markel said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as the season progresses.”

Bel Air

Head coach: Mike Friskey (first year)

Top returning players: Logan Cook, Sr. (Defense); Maryjane Edwards, Sr. (Defense); Emma Griffiths, Sr. (Midfield, Forward); Sarah Griffiths, Sr. (Forward, Midfield); Rachel Pieper, Jr. (Defense).

Advertisement

Key new players: Emily McGrain, Sr. (Goalie); Payton Todd, Jr. (Forward, Midfield).

Outlook: “This year’s Bel Air women’s soccer team is looking to set the direction for a bright future as we continue to build on the strong work of previous coaches in the program,” coach Friskey said. “Work ethic and leadership from our veteran players will dictate the ceiling for this young and talented group.”

C. Milton Wright

Head coach: Andrew Harrell (first year)

Top returning players: Katie Roszko, Jr. (Forward); Cailin Hetrick, Jr. (Defense); Lydia Sherly, Jr. (Midfield); Morgan Kovacic, Sr. (Defense).

Key new players: Elise Graf, Sr. (Defense, Forward); Sean Luk, Sr. (Midfield); Sydney Little, So. (Defense).

Outlook: “We have a good mix of experience and new players to the varsity level. We’re really looking to have our experienced players take on a leadership role,” coach Harrell said. “Despite being mixed in experience level, we are an extremely competitive group that loves to work hard. We are all looking forward to finally playing together and being as competitive as possible in this strong county.”

Edgewood

Head coach: Renarda Ferguson (first year)

[More Maryland news] Inspector general finds Baltimore County fails to collect debt from recreation councils

Top returning players: Nikayla Lee, Sr. (Defense, Midfield); Nevaeh Vick, So. (Defense); Victoria Figinski, Jr. (Midfield).

Key new players: Niaya Gordon, Fr. (Forward); Madison Green, So. (Forward); Kalea Peterson, Sr. (Defense); Kamea Peterson, So. (Midfield, Forward).

Outlook: “We are looking really good, and have a lot of potential. Players are ready to go and excited for the season. They are a great group of girls, and I’m really lucky to get to coach them,” coach Ferguson said. “We are really focusing on building, growing and learning this season. Though we came to compete this year and look forward to the season.”

Fallston

Head coach: Madison Ferrara (first year)

Top returning players: Gabby Boyd, Sr. (Midfield); Kennedy Mendoza, Sr. (Forward); Jillian Crawford, Sr. (Goalie); Katherine King, Jr. (Midfield); Alexandra Schromsky, Jr. (Defense).

[More Maryland news] Adams, Rogers clash over Anne Arundel opioid policy, prosecutor training

Key new players: Hannah Richard, Jr. (Defense); Ellie Ajello, Jr. (Forward); Delaney Nicolaus, Sr, (Defense); Ava Lambros, So. (Midfield, Defense); Sydney Grafton, Fr. (Midfield, Forward); Ella Litz, Fr. (Midfield).

Outlook: The Cougars have a very experienced and talented team coming into this fall season, with 12 seniors — six of which were on the varsity team since their freshmen year. The group has won a couple regional championships and they’re ready to continue their playoff run after missing a big junior season.

“[It’s] a very skilled and technical group that are quick to connect passes, make smart off-the-ball movements, partnered with multiple offensive threats ranging from the players up top to the players that hold it down in the back,” coach Ferrara said. “Both center midfielders, three-year and four-year varsity starters King and Boyd, create a notable team dynamic especially being surrounded by a skillful group all over the field. Every player on the roster plays a big role for the team, from the starting 11 to the players that will come onto the field. There is no change in pace or talent.”

Harford Tech

Head coach: Matt Berg (16th year)

Top returning players: Anya Chervak, Sr. (Midfield); Mia Courtalis, Dr. (Defense); Madelyn Harner, Sr. (Defense); Mallory Peyton, Sr. (Forward); Audrey Roberts, Sr. (Midfield); Kendall Sheffy, Sr. (Goalie); Emily Toepfer, Sr. (Midfield); Kyra Veenema, Sr. (Midfield).

[More Maryland news] Route 222 in Port Deposit to close for several days as Conowingo Dam opens floodgates after Ida

Key new players: Hope Gabriel, Jr. (Midfield); Sofia Albi, Jr. (Midfield); Eve Hamilton, Jr. (Midfield); Ashley McElwain, Jr. (Midfield); Sophia Patino, Jr. (Midfield).

Outlook: “We have a lot of fresh faces this year and a lot of potential, but now it’s up to the coaches to find the right combination, and for the girls to stay hungry all season,” coach Berg said.

Havre de Grace

Head coach: Barry Ellis (third year)

Top returning players: Claudia Hudson, Sr. (Defense); Gia Gasdia, Sr. (Wing); Katelyn Washko, Sr. (Forward); Rebecca Washko, Sr., (Defense).

Key new players: Kendall Zimmerman, So. (Midfield); Emily Ewers, Fr. (Midfield); Madison Thompson, Fr. (Wing); Cassidy Howes, So. (Goalie); Madelyn Yost, Fr. (Defense); Lila Vincenti, Fr. (Forward); Elle Gasdia, Fr. (Defense).

[More Maryland news] Carroll County airport runway improvements get funding from FAA, American Rescue Plan

Outlook: “I’m looking forward to finally seeing all the teams back to the pitch. We have a lot of good talent this year with the returning seniors, new players and goalie,” coach Ellis said. “We should have a very successful season this year.”

John Carroll

Head coach: Hayley Howe (ninth year)

Top returning players: Macy Vail, Sr. (Forward); Sydney Queen, Sr. (Forward, Midfield); Madison Shaffery, Sr. (Forward); Ella Steck, Jr. (Midfield); Elise Robinson, Jr. (Midfield); Natalie Kelly, So. (Midfield).

Key new players: Sojo Hollin, So. (Defense); Elle Turner, Fr. (Midfield); Addy Carter, Fr. (Midfield).

Outlook: “This is one of John Carroll’s most comprehensive groups in my time as head coach. We are skilled, strong and speedy,” coach Howe said. “With upperclassmen making up 80% of the team, our experience will be called upon in our challenging IAAM A Conference [schedule] and deep into the playoffs.”

Joppatowne

Head coach: Michael Wenham (first year)

Top returning players: Sheridan VanHorn, Sr. (Midfield); Layce Marie, Sr. (Forward); Kamille Purcell, Sr. (Midfield); Kazarea Jeremiah, Sr. (Goalie); Jaelyn McMullen, Sr. (Defense).

Key new players: Anaiya Murray, Fr. (Midfield).

Outlook: “We are a young, inexperienced team and expect to struggle early in the season as the younger players adjust to the high school game. During this time we will rely heavily on our senior leadership,” coach Wenham said “As a very young team we understand we cannot measure ‘success’ solely on results, if we are better today than we were yesterday then we will be successful.”

North Harford

Head coach: Ora Cummings (third year)

Top returning players: Sammie Grace, Sr. (Defense); Clare Cummings, Sr. (Defense); Evie Heinlein, Sr. (Goalie).

Advertisement

Key new players: Marissa Struhar, Jr. (Wing, Forward); Jenna Amrhein, Jr. (Midfield).

Advertisement

Outlook: “We are a young team, just getting to know each other, but excited to be back out on the pitch,” coach Cummings said. “We are looking forward to a fun, competitive season with great leadership from our seniors — especially our captains Clare Cummings, Madison Quick and Reagan Saboy.”

Patterson Mill

Head coach: Mike Parker (14th year)

Top returning players: Allie Wysong, Sr. (Defense); Kayla Barr, Sr. (Defense); Izzie Toni, Sr. (Forward); Ava Wheeler, Jr. (Midfield).

Key new players: Addison Harmel, So. (Defense); Abbie Wysong, Fr. (Defense); Juliette Bujak, So. (Midfield).

Latest The Aegis Sports

Outlook: “We are looking forward to defending our 2019 1A State Championship under some incredible senior leadership with new players that have shown they are willing to do the work to get it done,” coach Parker said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement
Advertisement