Harford County girls soccer teams set to begin 2021 season

All 11 Harford County girls soccer varsity teams are set for battle this fall after a preseason of preparation.
For team-by-team outlooks, see below:
Aberdeen
Head coach: Justin Markel (first year)
Top returning players: Emma McCrehan, Sr. (Midfield); Rachel Anderson, Sr. (Midfield); Natalie Brooks, Sr. (Midfield); Abi Guicheteau, Sr. (Midfield); Allie Berger, Sr. (Defense).
Key new players: Jenna Stevens, So. (Midfield).
Outlook: “Aberdeen will enter the season with a good blend of senior leadership and motivated new talent,” coach Markel said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as the season progresses.”
Bel Air
Head coach: Mike Friskey (first year)
Top returning players: Logan Cook, Sr. (Defense); Maryjane Edwards, Sr. (Defense); Emma Griffiths, Sr. (Midfield, Forward); Sarah Griffiths, Sr. (Forward, Midfield); Rachel Pieper, Jr. (Defense).
Key new players: Emily McGrain, Sr. (Goalie); Payton Todd, Jr. (Forward, Midfield).
Outlook: “This year’s Bel Air women’s soccer team is looking to set the direction for a bright future as we continue to build on the strong work of previous coaches in the program,” coach Friskey said. “Work ethic and leadership from our veteran players will dictate the ceiling for this young and talented group.”
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Andrew Harrell (first year)
Top returning players: Katie Roszko, Jr. (Forward); Cailin Hetrick, Jr. (Defense); Lydia Sherly, Jr. (Midfield); Morgan Kovacic, Sr. (Defense).
Key new players: Elise Graf, Sr. (Defense, Forward); Sean Luk, Sr. (Midfield); Sydney Little, So. (Defense).
Outlook: “We have a good mix of experience and new players to the varsity level. We’re really looking to have our experienced players take on a leadership role,” coach Harrell said. “Despite being mixed in experience level, we are an extremely competitive group that loves to work hard. We are all looking forward to finally playing together and being as competitive as possible in this strong county.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Renarda Ferguson (first year)
Top returning players: Nikayla Lee, Sr. (Defense, Midfield); Nevaeh Vick, So. (Defense); Victoria Figinski, Jr. (Midfield).
Key new players: Niaya Gordon, Fr. (Forward); Madison Green, So. (Forward); Kalea Peterson, Sr. (Defense); Kamea Peterson, So. (Midfield, Forward).
Outlook: “We are looking really good, and have a lot of potential. Players are ready to go and excited for the season. They are a great group of girls, and I’m really lucky to get to coach them,” coach Ferguson said. “We are really focusing on building, growing and learning this season. Though we came to compete this year and look forward to the season.”
Fallston
Head coach: Madison Ferrara (first year)
Top returning players: Gabby Boyd, Sr. (Midfield); Kennedy Mendoza, Sr. (Forward); Jillian Crawford, Sr. (Goalie); Katherine King, Jr. (Midfield); Alexandra Schromsky, Jr. (Defense).
Key new players: Hannah Richard, Jr. (Defense); Ellie Ajello, Jr. (Forward); Delaney Nicolaus, Sr, (Defense); Ava Lambros, So. (Midfield, Defense); Sydney Grafton, Fr. (Midfield, Forward); Ella Litz, Fr. (Midfield).
Outlook: The Cougars have a very experienced and talented team coming into this fall season, with 12 seniors — six of which were on the varsity team since their freshmen year. The group has won a couple regional championships and they’re ready to continue their playoff run after missing a big junior season.
“[It’s] a very skilled and technical group that are quick to connect passes, make smart off-the-ball movements, partnered with multiple offensive threats ranging from the players up top to the players that hold it down in the back,” coach Ferrara said. “Both center midfielders, three-year and four-year varsity starters King and Boyd, create a notable team dynamic especially being surrounded by a skillful group all over the field. Every player on the roster plays a big role for the team, from the starting 11 to the players that will come onto the field. There is no change in pace or talent.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Matt Berg (16th year)
Top returning players: Anya Chervak, Sr. (Midfield); Mia Courtalis, Dr. (Defense); Madelyn Harner, Sr. (Defense); Mallory Peyton, Sr. (Forward); Audrey Roberts, Sr. (Midfield); Kendall Sheffy, Sr. (Goalie); Emily Toepfer, Sr. (Midfield); Kyra Veenema, Sr. (Midfield).
Key new players: Hope Gabriel, Jr. (Midfield); Sofia Albi, Jr. (Midfield); Eve Hamilton, Jr. (Midfield); Ashley McElwain, Jr. (Midfield); Sophia Patino, Jr. (Midfield).
Outlook: “We have a lot of fresh faces this year and a lot of potential, but now it’s up to the coaches to find the right combination, and for the girls to stay hungry all season,” coach Berg said.
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Barry Ellis (third year)
Top returning players: Claudia Hudson, Sr. (Defense); Gia Gasdia, Sr. (Wing); Katelyn Washko, Sr. (Forward); Rebecca Washko, Sr., (Defense).
Key new players: Kendall Zimmerman, So. (Midfield); Emily Ewers, Fr. (Midfield); Madison Thompson, Fr. (Wing); Cassidy Howes, So. (Goalie); Madelyn Yost, Fr. (Defense); Lila Vincenti, Fr. (Forward); Elle Gasdia, Fr. (Defense).
Outlook: “I’m looking forward to finally seeing all the teams back to the pitch. We have a lot of good talent this year with the returning seniors, new players and goalie,” coach Ellis said. “We should have a very successful season this year.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Hayley Howe (ninth year)
Top returning players: Macy Vail, Sr. (Forward); Sydney Queen, Sr. (Forward, Midfield); Madison Shaffery, Sr. (Forward); Ella Steck, Jr. (Midfield); Elise Robinson, Jr. (Midfield); Natalie Kelly, So. (Midfield).
Key new players: Sojo Hollin, So. (Defense); Elle Turner, Fr. (Midfield); Addy Carter, Fr. (Midfield).
Outlook: “This is one of John Carroll’s most comprehensive groups in my time as head coach. We are skilled, strong and speedy,” coach Howe said. “With upperclassmen making up 80% of the team, our experience will be called upon in our challenging IAAM A Conference [schedule] and deep into the playoffs.”
Joppatowne
Head coach: Michael Wenham (first year)
Top returning players: Sheridan VanHorn, Sr. (Midfield); Layce Marie, Sr. (Forward); Kamille Purcell, Sr. (Midfield); Kazarea Jeremiah, Sr. (Goalie); Jaelyn McMullen, Sr. (Defense).
Key new players: Anaiya Murray, Fr. (Midfield).
Outlook: “We are a young, inexperienced team and expect to struggle early in the season as the younger players adjust to the high school game. During this time we will rely heavily on our senior leadership,” coach Wenham said “As a very young team we understand we cannot measure ‘success’ solely on results, if we are better today than we were yesterday then we will be successful.”
North Harford
Head coach: Ora Cummings (third year)
Top returning players: Sammie Grace, Sr. (Defense); Clare Cummings, Sr. (Defense); Evie Heinlein, Sr. (Goalie).
Key new players: Marissa Struhar, Jr. (Wing, Forward); Jenna Amrhein, Jr. (Midfield).
Outlook: “We are a young team, just getting to know each other, but excited to be back out on the pitch,” coach Cummings said. “We are looking forward to a fun, competitive season with great leadership from our seniors — especially our captains Clare Cummings, Madison Quick and Reagan Saboy.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Mike Parker (14th year)
Top returning players: Allie Wysong, Sr. (Defense); Kayla Barr, Sr. (Defense); Izzie Toni, Sr. (Forward); Ava Wheeler, Jr. (Midfield).
Key new players: Addison Harmel, So. (Defense); Abbie Wysong, Fr. (Defense); Juliette Bujak, So. (Midfield).
Outlook: “We are looking forward to defending our 2019 1A State Championship under some incredible senior leadership with new players that have shown they are willing to do the work to get it done,” coach Parker said.