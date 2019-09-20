Fallston girls soccer team rallies twice, beats Roland Park

The Fallston Cougars (2-0) girls soccer team came from behind twice Thursday to defeat visiting Roland Park, 3-2, in a non league game.
Roland Park took an early lead, less than two minutes in, but the Cougars responded quickly, tying the game 1-1 with a goal from Kennedy Mendoza, assisted by Hailey Isaac.
Roland Park scored again later in the half and took a 2-1 lead into the half.
Fallston stormed back in the second half and midway through, Logan Ward scored a pair of goals in a short time to push the Cougars ahead for good. Marissa Shatzer and Gabby Boyd assisted the two goals.
Cougars goalie Jillian Crawford made nine saves.
Patriots are .500
John Carroll (3-3, 0-2) traveled to McDonogh and dropped the IAAM A Conference game, 5-1, Thursday.
Megann Kalthoff tallied the only John Carroll goal in the first half, unassisted.
McDonogh, which led 2-1 at half, got two goals from Baylee DeSmit. Bree Couden, Lilly McCarthy and Kelsey Smith added a goal apiece.
DeSmit, McCarthy and Kalli Wethern had assists.