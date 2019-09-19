Patterson Mill gets OT goal to beat Bel Air in girls soccer, 1-0

Patterson Mill and Bel Air battle for nearly 95 minutes at Harford Tech Wednesday night to decide a winner in their UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.
With 6:34 to play in a second overtime period, sophomore Izzie Toni put host Patterson Mill in the win column for a 1-0 win. The game was played at Tech as Patterson Mill awaits the completion of its new turf field.
“What we wanted to do, our whole game plan coming in, we didn’t do it. Wasn’t working,” Huskies coach Mike Parker said. “Changing it, that’s exactly what we wanted to do in overtime, send the ball through.”
Toni took a feed down the right sideline from fellow sophomore Ally Wysong and seconds later, became a hero.
“I collected it, turned, made a move around and looked at the corner and shot it,” Toni said. Toni’s shot found the net in the far corner, her fourth goal this season.
Toni's big shot was just one of a few for the Huskies (1-0, 1-3) all night. It was another Toni shot late in the first half that sailed high and teammate Riley Brown banged a shot off the cross bar from 35 yards out with 3:30 left in the opening half.
Bel Air (0-1-1, 0-3-1) had many opportunities throughout the 90-plus played minutes.
Amber Wambach had a direct kick just outside the box five minutes in, but saved with little issue by Huskies keeper MacKenzie Milstead.
The Bobcats first of five corners came midway through the first half, but it was strong and resulted in no shot.
Bel Air then had numerous decent chances in the second half, but nothing in the goal.
Junior Emma Yakim had two good looks :30 apart, but one was saved and the other glanced off the cross bar.
The Bobcats had three corners over the final 15 minutes, but no shot that found the net. With 3:45 to play, Wambach had another direct kick from 35 yards out and the shot sailed high.
In the first overtime, Cia Vlangas had a close shot with an angle and the ball rolled wide.
Then, three minutes before the Toni goal, Bel Air freshman Payton Todd took feed from Kaitlynn Davie. Todd had a clear open shot from the 18-yard box, but it skimmed the cross bar and went out of bounds.
"The biggest thing that we told them after this game was, it's okay to feel bad about the result, the scoreboard, but not to doubt the effort,” Bobcats coach Josh Ruggiero said. “This was probably the best effort we’ve given all year. We put it all together and how we played showed a lot.”
Huskies goalie Milstead finished with five saves. Bel Air goalie Mackenzie Plowman made three saves.
Hawks beat Indians
North Harford (1-0-2) won 4-0 at North East in non-division play Wednesday.
Sophomore Aislinn Riordon scored twice for the Hawks, while senior Grace Anderson and junior Rachel Keeney added one apiece.
Junior Lauryn Warfield had an assist.
Rams beat Warriors
Edgewood (1-0) beat visiting Havre de Grace (2-2), 6-1, in non-division action Wednesday.
Katelyn Washko scored the only goal for Havre de Grace unassisted. Edgewood scoring was not provided.
Warriors goalie Jaida George made eight saves. The Rams led at half, 2-0.
Mustangs get road win
C. Milton Wright (3-1) knocked off host Marriotts Ridge, 3-2, Wednesday
Marriotts Ridge scored first late into the first half and followed with a second goal off a corner just five minutes later.
CMW, which trailed 2-0 at half, scored its first goal of the second half 16 minutes in and then equalized with 10 minutes left in regulation. The winning goal came off a corner from Sarah Barnes to find Morgan Kovacic.
Katie Roszko and Skylar Little scored the first two Mustangs goals.
CMW goalie Kaitlyn Williford made eight saves.
Warriors blank Mariners
Maya Rawls scored four goals Tuesday to lead Havre de Grace (2-0, 2-1) to a 9-0 win over visiting Joppatowne (0-1, 0-3) in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
Claudia Hudson and Taylor Berg added two goals apiece and Katelyn Washko tallied one goal.
Adding assists were Averee Radonovich, Gia Gasdia, Berg and Madeline Grad
The Warriors played two goalies with starter Jaida George collecting eight saves and Takara Gibson came on to make one save.
Havre de Grace led at the half, 4-0.
Cobras win
Harford Tech beat visiting Loch Raven, 4-1, Tuesday.
Tech (3-0) built a 2-0 lead at the half and never trailed.
Goals were scored by Emma Ryan, Jenna Doleschal, Molly Re and Mallory Peyton.
Grace Rose scored the lone Loch Raven goal.
Assists for Tech were credited to Allie Storm, Emily Kissner and Peyton.
Tech goalie Raegan Salamone made two saves and and Loch Raven keeper Grace Shamer had seven saves.
Eagles lose
Aberdeen (0-2, 1-4) lost at Manchester Valley, 4-0, in non-league play on Tuesday.
Eagles goalie Allie Berger made 16 saves.