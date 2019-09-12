Hudson penalty kick lifts Havre de Grace girls to first soccer win

The Havre de Grace girls soccer team opened its season Wednesday and with a first half goal, edged host Bo Manor, 1-0.
Claudia Hudson tallied the game’s lone goal off a first half penalty kick.
Warriors goalie Jaida George took over from there, earning a shutout with five saves.
Bobcats, Hawks tie
Bel Air (0-2-1) and host North Harford (1-1-2) played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday night.
Both goals were scored in the first half.
Eagles blanked
Aberdeen fell to 1-1 Wednesday afternoon, losing at North East, 6-0.
Eagles goalie Allie Berger had a busy day, finishing with 26 saves.