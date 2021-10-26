Harford girls soccer teams have focus set for MPSSAA regional playoffs

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association conducted its region playoff draw Monday, placing all participating Harford County schools and Perryville from Cecil County in championship brackets.
Many teams have byes into semifinal play, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Unless noted, game times are still to be determined.
In Class 1A South, Region I, Joppatowne (0-6) will play at Fallston (11-0-1) and Patterson Mill (7-6) will play at Havre de Grace (6-6-1) on Friday.
In 1A East, Region I, Kent County (4-7) will visit Perryville (7-3) on Friday.
In 2A East, Region I, North Harford (4-4-1) will host Elkton (5-7-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a quarterfinal, while Harford Tech (5-4-1) will host Rising Sun (7-5) on Friday.
In 3A North, Region II, Edgewood (1-7-2) will play at Kenwood on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal with Bel Air (10-1-3) hosting the winner on Friday at 6 p.m.
Aberdeen (0-8-1) will play at Towson on Wednesday in a quarterfinal, while C. Milton Wright (6-3-2) will host the winner on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Bel Air 2, North East 0
The Bobcats, who led 1-0 at the half, knocked off the host Indians in UCBAC nondivision action.
Gianna Dawson and Sarah Griffiths scored goals, with Logan Cook assisting on both.
Bobcats goalie Emily McGrain had two saves.