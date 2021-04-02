Harford high schools girls lacrosse teams happily preparing for 2021 season

Season outlook: Mostly, we are all excited to have a spring season, as we continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Assistant coach Tammy Dudick and I feel very fortunate to have a group of seniors who lead in both skill and character,” head coach Palko said. “We have many returners back on their offensive, defensive and midfield positions and we look forward to seeing how they gel with our new additions. Overall, we are very excited to see what these girls can do.”