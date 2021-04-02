Harford high schools girls lacrosse teams happily preparing for 2021 season

Harford County high school girls lacrosse teams have been hard at work the past few weeks, anticipating a season for the first time in two years. All teams are eager and thankful to be having a season.
Here’s a look at the teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Jessica Marx (second year)
Top players to watch: Lauren Miranda, Fr. (Midfield); Annika Thompson, Fr. (Goalie); Anella Tabafunda, Fr. (Midfield); Emily Sause, Jr. (Midfield); Alyssa Moore, Sr. (Defense); Kyra Ford, Sr. (Attack); Amariah Patterson, Sr. (Attack)
Season outlook: “As a program, we are excited to be back on the field after an abrupt ending to our season last year,” coach Marx said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to be playing again and are looking forward to growing as a team this year.”
Bel Air
Head coach: Kristen Barry (seventh year)
Top players to watch: Brooke Kelly, Sr. (Midfield); Maddie Rusinko, Sr. (Midfield); Kate Davie, Sr. (Defense); Logan Cook, Jr. (Midfield); Izzy Gautreaux, Jr. (Goalie); Raegan King, Fr. (Midfield); Lila Stachowski, Fr. (Goalie)
Season outlook: The Bobcats are grateful and humbled at the opportunity for a high school season this year. “The team has a lot of new faces, but we have great team chemistry and positivity,” coach Barry said. “The girls are exciting to get playing, working hard every day and having a blast.”
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Faye Brust (third year)
Top players to watch: Kaitlyn Bajkowski, Sr. (Attack/Midfield); Lydia Cassilly, Sr. (Attack); Sawyer Graham, Sr. (Goalie); Katie Roszko, So. (Midfield); Cailin Hetrick, So. (Midfield)
Season outlook: The Mustangs have a great group of seniors who are playing with a lot of energy and passion. “You can tell that everyone is just happy to be playing the sport they love and embracing the opportunity we are getting to be on the field,” coach Brust said. “Our five seniors, Bajkowski, Kirsten Schleicher, Cassilly, Reese Baldwin and Graham are leading the way for our young team and showing them what it means to play C. Milton Wright Lacrosse.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Matthew Rankin (fourth year)
Top players to watch: Caris Cianelli, Sr. (Midfield); Ashley Seeley, Sr. (Midfield); Phoebe Calero, Jr. (Defense)
Season outlook: This will be an interesting and challenging season for the Rams. “The players are working hard to kick the rust off and our goal is to compete safely and make the most of this opportunity to play,” coach Rankin said. “We have a lot of players with little or no varsity experience.” Rankin begins his 30th year at Edgewood and his 10th with the girls lacrosse program.
Fallston
Head coach: Maddie Palko (third year)
Top players to watch: Abby Kaminkow, Sr. (Attack); Bethany Sugg, Sr. (Attack); Caroline Griffith, Jr. (Attack); Skyler Stevens, Jr. (Attack); Juliana Williams, Jr. (Midfield); Delaney Nicolaus, Jr. (Midfield); Ally Schromsky, So. (Midfield); Carly Tackas, Jr. (Midfield); Bella Bouffard, Sr. (Defense); Gabby Drusano, Sr. (Defense); Mia Seergae, Sr. (Defense); Reagan Makfinsky, Jr. (Defense); Rachel Johnson, Jr. (Defense); Makayla Hinkle, Sr. (Goalie); Summer Eddinger, Jr. (Goalie)
Season outlook: Mostly, we are all excited to have a spring season, as we continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Assistant coach Tammy Dudick and I feel very fortunate to have a group of seniors who lead in both skill and character,” head coach Palko said. “We have many returners back on their offensive, defensive and midfield positions and we look forward to seeing how they gel with our new additions. Overall, we are very excited to see what these girls can do.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Katie Freeman (third year)
Top players to watch: Molly Re, Jr. (Midfield); Kellyanne Coccia, Sr. (Attack); Madison Partridge, Jr. (Midfield); Alexa Baldwin, Sr. (Defense); Kayla Olmstead, Sr. (Attack); Heather Reider, Jr. (Defense); Mia Courtalis, Jr. (Goalie); Natalie Storm, Sr. (Defense); Jordan Strang, Fr. (Midfield); Sophia Albi, So. (Midfield); Sophia Patino, So. (Defense); Jayci Carl, Jr. (Goalie)
Outlook: “We have a strong group of upperclassmen as well as some talented new underclassmen on the varsity team. The revised schedule of playing all Harford County Chesapeake Division teams twice, is going to be very challenging,” coach Freeman said. “Our plan is to work hard and do our best to make this a positive and enjoyable season for the girls.” Assistant coach Brendan Poole is also in his third year.
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Mel Rimel-Holloway (fourth year)
Top players to watch: Maggie Kilmon, Sr. (All-Around); Emma Hartman, Sr. (Attack); Gwen DeLeva, Sr. (Midfield/Attack); Gia Gasdia, Jr. (All-Around); Paige Sullivan, Jr. (Defense); Haley Sullivan, Jr. (Midfield); Allie Greeley, So. (Goalie); Ali James, Jr. (Midfield); Kayleigh Bolen, Fr. (Defense)
Season outlook: This season will be a trying season with low numbers in Havre de Grace, but coaches and players are thankful to be back on the field. “Each player is going to make an impact of their own for our team and everyone is eager and competitively fighting for starting positions,” coach Rimel-Holloway said. “Looking forward to a great season no matter the circumstances. At the end of the day, we are here as a team, competing, working, and building each other up.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Abbey Swift-Stock (seventh year)
Top players to watch: Maddy Sterling, Sr. (Midfield); Ellie Hollin, Sr. (Midfield); Bryn Bockstie, Sr. (Goalie); Evelyn Leonard, Sr. (Defense)
Season outlook: “We are just so happy to be out and playing together as a team and actually getting to play this season,” coach Swift-Stock said. “With tons of new players and younger girls on the team, we look forward to seeing where this season takes us, which is great for our team and the program in general.”
Joppatowne
Joppatowne High School will not field a girls lacrosse team for the 2021 season.
North Harford
Head coach: Patty Murdy (fourth year)
Top players to watch: Lauryn Warfield, Sr. (Midfield); Lilly Macatee, Sr. (Midfield); Rachel Keeney, Sr. (Attack); Emma Hopkins, Sr. (Attack); Addy Dean, Sr. (Defense); Morghan Kilduff, Sr. (Goalie); Emma Moffitt, Jr. (Attack); Caylin Presley, Jr. (Attack); Grace Underwood, So. (Attack); Claire McMahon, So. (Attack); Kendall Fortune, So. (Midfield); Alyssa Edwards, So. (Goalie); Jodylynn Cadden, So. (Midfield)
Season outlook: North Harford High School’s varsity girl’s lacrosse is looking to rebuild the gap in skill and field experience due to the loss of last season. “We have five starters returning this year after graduating seven starters last year. We have a lot of talented players who have been preparing to fill positions lost and bridge the gap created by COVID,” coach Murdy said. “We have two strong returning goalies, Kilduff and Edwards. I’m excited to see who steps up this season. With 13 returning varsity players we plan to build on our strengths and rely on our senior class to lead us into a competitive and rewarding season for the Lady Hawks.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Kim Burgasser (fifth year)
Top players to watch: Anna Salerno, Sr. (Midfield); Madison Dawson, Sr. (Defense); Delaney Madsen, Sr. (Midfield); Lindsey Tolliver, Sr. (Attack); Ava Lopano, Fr. (Midfield)
Season outlook: “The girls are excited to be able to play this year. We have a strong senior class of athletes that have been displaying great leadership qualities which will help us throughout the season,“ coach Burgasser said. “The team has been working hard on the field at practice and is ready to start to play in our competitive county games.”