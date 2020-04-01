County girls lacrosse teams prepared for season that appears won’t happen

Realizing we are still not sure or certain that there will be a spring high school sports season, we still want to preview teams and student athletes. Here is a look at local girls lacrosse teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Kaitlyn Larrimore (first season)
2019 record: N/A
Top returning players: Emma Cook, Sr. (Midfield); Layla Gagne, Sr, (Midfield); Hanna Armstrong, Sr. (Midfield)
Key new players: Chimma Obiajulu, So. (Midfield); Anella Tabafunda, Fr. (Defense)
Outlook: “I am looking forward to having good competition and continue to grow the program,” Eagles coach Larrimore said. Larrimore spent the past three seasons as head of the Joppatowne program. “I have a lot of confidence in this team and I’m hopeful that we will have the opportunity to improve on last year’s record and build better student athletes.”
Bel Air
Head coach: Kristen Barry (sixth season)
2019 record: 9-7
Top returning players: Maggi Hall, Sr. (Attack); Julianna Harden, Sr. (Defense); Anna McQuay, Sr. (Midfield); Ava Goeller, Sr. (Midfield); Lauren Puntanen, Sr. (Defense)
Key new players: Maddie Rusinko, Jr. (Defense); Brooke Kelly, Jr. (Attack); Brooke Keesey, Fr. (Midfield); Ellie Harris, Fr. (Defense)
Outlook: The Bobcats team is young, losing half the 2019 roster, but the team is gelling well behind veteran senior leadership. The Bobcats are a group that are focused on motivating one another and having fun every practice with a ton of positive energy. “They will be motivated by the underdog mantra and looking to be competitive this season,” Bobcats coach Barry said.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Faye Brust (second season)
2019 record: 15-4
Top returning players: Sawyer Graham, Jr. (Goalie); Courtney Frank, Sr. (Defense); Haley Cummins, Sr. (Midfield)
Key new players: Katie Roszko, Fr. (Midfield)
Outlook: “We will have pretty much a new team all over the field. We have returners trying new positions and new roles and a few new faces who will be big contributors,” Mustangs coach Brust said. “The girls already seem to be working together really well and coming out strong. After our first scrimmages, I feel as though this is such a special team and we are in a good spot to keep pushing forward. I expect great things from each one of these girls on this team.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Matthew Rankin (third season)
2019 record: 6-7
Top returning players: Emma Grantland, Sr. (Midfield); Peyton Long, Sr. (Midfield/Attack); Mary Ann Moubarak, Sr. (Attack); Alexa Warren, Sr. (Midfield); Caris Cianelli, Jr. (Attack); Ashley Seeley, Jr. (Defense)
Key new players: N/A
Outlook: “It will be a tough, challenging year. The team will continue to improve by developing ball skills and increasing our knowledge of the game,” Rams coach Rankin said.
Fallston
Head coach: Maddie Palko (second season)
2019 record: 5-8
Top returning players: Logan Ward, Sr. (Midfield); Lauren Gabranski, Sr. (Goalie); Juliana Williams, So. (Midfield); Allie Holt, Sr. (Attack); Megan Dudick, Sr. (Attack); Delaney Nicolaus, So. (Midfield); Bella Bouffard, Jr. (Defense); Gabriella Drusano, Jr. (Defense); Grace Bagosy, Sr. (Defense)
Key new players: Mia Seergae, Jr. (Defense); Abby Kaminkow, Jr. (Attack); Makayla Hinkle, Jr. (Goalie); Reagan Makfinsky, So. (Defense); Ally Schromsky, Fr. (Midfield)
Outlook: “We are lucky to have a great group of girls this year, led by our five seniors; Lauren, Logan, Allie, Megan, and Grace. The team is working on refining our skills and making connections on the field, and so far, it looks like it’s coming together quite nicely,” Cougars coach Palko said. “We have key returners on the defensive, midfield, and offensive levels, which can be tricky because you’re working in new players and you’re trying to see who fits the unit. Overall, the coaching staff is excited about the team we have and look forward to getting the season started.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Katie Freeman (second season)
2019 record: 7-7
Top returning players: Molly Re. So. (Midfield); Cassidy Poole, Sr. (Attack); Allison Storm, Sr. (Midfield); Claire Ashburn, Sr. (Attack); Kellyann Coccia, Jr. (Attack/Midfield); Mackenzie Bianchi, Sr. (Goalie)
Key new players: Madison Partridge, So. (Midfield); Heather Reider, So. (Defense)
Outlook: “We are looking to improve upon a successful 2019 season. We are returning 3/4 of our starting attack and 2/3 of our starting midfield from last year. We will be filling the open spots with a talented group of players that are moving up from last year’s JV team,” Cobras coach Freeman said. “The biggest challenge this year will be replacing our entire starting defense from last season, 3/4 of which we lost to graduation. We are confident that the JV players who moved up, as well as some talented freshman who made the varsity team, will step up and successfully fill the void on defense. Our goal coming into the 2020 season was to win our first ever regional championship and hopefully make a run at the 1A state championship.”
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Mel Rimel Holloway (second season)
2019 record: N/A
Top returning players: Gia Gasdia, So. (Defense); Haley Sullivan, So. (Midfield); Paige Sullivan, So. (Defense)
Key new players: Brooke Bailes, Fr. (Attack); Allie Greeley, Fr. (Goalie)
Outlook: This will be a growing year for the Havre de Grace Warriors girls lacrosse team. “With low numbers of returning players and new players, we are excited to see the new dynamics and how the team chemistry develops over the season,” Warriors assistant coach Martine Ianniello said. “We wish the best of luck to all programs.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Abbey Swift (sixth season)
2019 record: 9-10
Top returning players: Katie Hormes, Sr. (Midfield); Bryn Fitzkee, Sr. (Midfield); Maddy Sterling, Jr. (Midfield); Ellie Hollin, Jr. (Defense)
Key new players: N/A
Outlook: “With graduating a strong senior class, we are looking forward to the returners making a big impact on and off the field,” Patriots coach Swift said. “We are very happy about the new faces on our team that will be able to help contribute to our season this year.”
Joppatowne
There is no girls lacrosse program at Joppatowne this season.
North Harford
Head coach: Patty Murdy (third season)
2019 record: 11-6
Top returning players: Lexie Coldiron, Sr. (Goalie); Lauryn Warfield, Jr. (Midfield); Meridith Price, Sr. (Midfield); Samantha Crone, Sr. (Defense); Casey DiVenti, Sr. (Midfield); Tori Gay, Sr. (Midfield); Lilly MaCatee, Jr. (Midfield); Hannah Smith, Sr. (Attack); Rachel Keeney, Jr. (Attack); Emma Hopkins, Jr. (Attack); Addy Dean, Jr. (Defense); Tara Elgin, Jr. (Defense)
Key new players: Kendall Fortune, Fr. (Midfield); Jodylyn Cadden, Fr. (Midfield); Grace Underwood, Fr. (Attack); Alyssa Edwards, Fr. (Goalie)
Outlook: North Harford is looking at a promising 2020 season. “While we lost five starters from last season, there are a lot of talented players who have been preparing to fill positions lost. We have a strong returning senior goalie in Lexi Coldiron and a strong defense and midfield, led by seniors and juniors,” Hawks coach Murdy said. “Despite losing our leading scorer from last season our attack gains strength in numbers. They are all a threat to score. I’m excited to see who steps up this season. With 13 returning varsity players we plan to build on our strengths from last season to make this an extremely competitive and rewarding season for the Lady Hawks.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Kim Burgasser (fourth season)
2019 record: 10-6
Top returning players: Anna Salerno, Jr. (Midfield); Madison Dawson, Jr. (Defense); Michaela Reid, Sr. (Midfield); Delaney Madsen, Jr. (Midfield); Lauren Thomas, Sr. (Attack); Lindsey Tolliver, Jr. (Attack); Emily Brown, Jr. (Defense)
Key new players: Taylor Brown, Fr. (Goalie)
Outlook: “The girls are ready for another great year. They have been working hard on the field. The team continues to push each other to improve and get better each day,” Huskies coach Burgasser said. “They are excited to play in competitive games against the tough competition around the area.” Patterson Mill has won the past two Class 1A state titles.