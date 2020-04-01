County girls lacrosse teams prepared for season that appears won’t happen

Outlook: “We are looking to improve upon a successful 2019 season. We are returning 3/4 of our starting attack and 2/3 of our starting midfield from last year. We will be filling the open spots with a talented group of players that are moving up from last year’s JV team,” Cobras coach Freeman said. “The biggest challenge this year will be replacing our entire starting defense from last season, 3/4 of which we lost to graduation. We are confident that the JV players who moved up, as well as some talented freshman who made the varsity team, will step up and successfully fill the void on defense. Our goal coming into the 2020 season was to win our first ever regional championship and hopefully make a run at the 1A state championship.”