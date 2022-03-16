2022 Harford girls school lacrosse season set to begin and area teams are ready

The 2022 girls high school lacrosse season is upon us and area teams have working diligently to be ready.
Here’s a look at area teams and what to expect from them this season.
Aberdeen
Head coach: April Beideman (first year)
2021 record: 0-10
Top returning players: Emily Sause, Sr., Defense wing; Julianna Tucker, Sr., Offensive wing; Miriam Fountain, Sr., 3rd home; Jennafer Stevens, So., Center
Key new players: Amanda Wang, Fr., Wing; Imala Grant, Fr., Defense
Season outlook: The Eagles hope to sculpt the new players into power performers that will deliver success over their careers at Aberdeen High School. “We are optimistic that the unity and developing skill of our young team will deliver a few positive outcomes this season,” coach Beideman said.
Bel Air
Head coach: Kristen Barry (eighth year)
2021 record: 7-7
Top returning players: Logan Cook, Sr., Midfield; Izzy Gautreaux, Sr., Goalie; Mackenzie Mullan, Sr., Defense; Raegan King- Soph Midfield;
Key new players: Paige Feick, Fr., Midfield
Season outlook: “The Bobcats are a young team with a ton of potential,” coach Barry said. “Look for the Bobcats to play with a chip on their shoulders and be aggressive all over the field.”
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Faye Brust (fourth year)
2021 record: 13-2
Top returning players: Katie Roszko, Jr., Midfield; Shelby Sullivan, So., Attack; Maddie Dow, Sr., Defense; Cailin Hetrick, Jr., Midfield; Kate Walsh, Sr., Midfield; Kendyl Lepp, Sr., Midfield; Caleigh Kohr, Sr., Goalie
Key new players: Emma Jankowiak, Fr., Attack; Morgan Perry, So., Defense; Samantha Wolfkill, Fr., Attack
Season outlook: “Coming off a 13-2 record, one loss being the state championship game, I am very excited to see what this year’s team has to bring. We graduated a lot of our attackers, but I am eager to see people step up in new positions,” coach Brust said. “So far I am amazed at the level of play the girls are bringing in practice. This year we have moved to Class 2A, so I am thrilled to see how we will match up against a new group of teams. Since we have a lot of girls in new spots we are working on getting into the flow of things and hopefully taking that next step this year and winning a state championship.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Ken Ewers (first year)
2021 record: 2-5-1
Top returning players: Phoebe Calero, Sr., Midfield; Emily McElroy, Sr., Attack; Jaylen Wright, Sr., Defense
Key new players: Lynn Ekwonye, Sr., Midfield; Joseevia Weeks, Sr., Midfield; Zella Robinson, Fr., Defense
Season outlook: “We have a nice balance of returning players and new players so we hope to utilize our experienced players to bring the new ones along to be competitive this season,” coach Ewers said.
Fallston
Head coach: Maddie Palko (fourth year)
2021 record: 13-2
Top returning players: Juliana Williams, Sr., Midfield; Delaney Nicolaus, Sr., Midfield; Ally Schromsky, Jr., Midfield/Attack; Summer Eddinger, Sr., Goalie; Rachel Johnson, Sr., Defense; Caroline Griffith, Sr., Attack
Key new players: Olivia Bagosy, Sr., Attack; Anna Miller, So., Midfield; Ava Lambros, So., Midfield/Attack
Season outlook: “We are really excited with the amount of talent that we have this year. Having this many returning players means that expectations are high, and we are working hard to measure up to those,” coach Palko said. The biggest strength right now is in the midfield; Juliana Williams and Delaney Nicolaus have both been with varsity since their freshman years and they are such good leaders for the other players because they set the tone every day. “We are also fortunate to have two fantastic senior goalies, Summer Eddinger and Madeline Eckstein, and a defense led by seniors Rachel Johnson, Reagan Makfinsky and Savanna Henderson, all who had an excellent season last year,” Palko said.
Harford Tech
Head coach: Katie Freeman (fourth year)
2021 record: 7-7
Top returning players: Molly Re, Sr., Midfield; Madison Partridge, Sr., Midfield; Jordan Strang, So., Midfield; Mia Courtalis, Sr., Goalie; Heather Reider, Sr., Defense; Sophia Albi, Jr., Attack; Ashley McElwain, Jr., Attack; Caroline Proctor, Jr., Attack
Key new players: Paige Stanley, Jr., Attack; Lauren Kunes, Fr., Midfield
Season outlook: “We have a strong core group of returning starters from last year’s team and have added several new players from JV, as well as a few freshmen,” coach Freeman said. “The team plans to work hard to improve upon our results from last season and hopefully compete for a regional championship again this season.”
Havre de Grace
Team information was not received from the Warriors program
John Carroll
Head coach: Abbey Stock (eighth year)
2021 record: 3-11
Top returning players: Natalie Kelly, So., Midfield; Julia Ward, So., Goalie; Sydney Walsh, Sr., Defense; Grace Milliron, Sr., Attack
Key new players: Haley Lauer, So., Attack
Season outlook: “With a large group of young returners this year, we are looking forward to seeing the potential of what this athletic and focused team can do,” coach Stock said.
North Harford
Head coach: Patty Murdy (fifth year)
2021 record: 6-8
Top returning players: Alyssa Edwards, Jr., Goalie; Kendall Fortune, Jr., Midfield; Jodylynn Cadden, Jr., Midfield; Riley Stoneback, Jr., Midfield; Emma Moffitt, Sr., Attack; Claire McMahon, Jr., Attack; Reese Lynch, Jr., Attack; Isabella Southard, Jr., Attack; Caylin Presley, Sr., Defense; Grace Underwood, Jr., Defense; Lindsey Bittner, Jr., Defense; Caitlyn Travagline, So., Defense
Key new players: Hannah Dudeck, Jr., Midfield; Reagan Cadden, Fr., Defense; Lena Rockhill, Fr., Midfield; Claire Moffitt, Fr., Midfield; Kaela Folck, Jr., Goalie
Season outlook: “After graduating 11 strong seniors last year, we have six talented starters returning this year and three strong junior goalies; Alyssa Edwards, Kaela Folck and Reilly Holmstrom. Our coaching staff is looking forward to seeing who steps up offensively to fill the void created from our graduating seniors,” coach Murdy said. ”Although we have a young group of girls we plan to build on their strengths and the experience of the 12 returning varsity players to lead us into a competitive and rewarding season.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Rob Persing (first year)
2021 record: N/A
Top returning players: Caroline Gebhard, Sr., Attack; Ally Torgerson, Sr., Attack; Caitlyn Welker, Jr., Midfield; Taylor Brown, Jr., Goalie
Key new players: Addison Harmel, So., Midfield; Ava Lopano, So., Midfield; Hannah Kries, So., Midfield/Attack; Hannah Persing, So., Attack; Gabriella Eraso, Fr., Midfield
Season outlook: Coach Persing, who is new to the program, say’s he’s looking for a good season to mature and grow. “We have a young team this year and looking to go to states at the end of the regular season,” Persing said.
Perryville
Head coach: Mary Dunman (12th year)
2021 record: 5-8
Top returning players: Kristine Belgira, Sr., Attack; Brie Biddle, Sr., Attack; Megan Bines, Sr., Midfield; Abbey Collins, Sr., Defense; Maggie Elliott, Sr., Defense; Brooke Murrell, Sr., Defense; Taylor Young, Jr., Midfield; Emily Baker, Jr. Defense; Quinn Distler, Jr., Defense; Aggie Mahan, Jr., Defense; Sarah Murrell, So., Midfield
Key new players: Samantha Peterson, So., Goalie; Jessica Sponaugle, So., Krizzia Belgira, So., Kameryn Marcinkevich, So., Rileigh Manthei
Season outlook: “Our focus like every year is working to improve our tactical game. We know, we are using the regular season to develop and strengthen our game plan,” coach Dunman said. “That strategy will hopefully help us compete in the playoffs. We can’t wait to get started and see what we can do on the field. Assisting Dunman are coaches Lyndsey Scott and Katie Brown.