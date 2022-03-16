xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

2022 Harford girls school lacrosse season set to begin and area teams are ready

By
The Aegis
Mar 16, 2022 10:53 AM

The 2022 girls high school lacrosse season is upon us and area teams have working diligently to be ready.

Here’s a look at area teams and what to expect from them this season.

Advertisement

Aberdeen

Head coach: April Beideman (first year)

2021 record: 0-10

Advertisement
Advertisement

Top returning players: Emily Sause, Sr., Defense wing; Julianna Tucker, Sr., Offensive wing; Miriam Fountain, Sr., 3rd home; Jennafer Stevens, So., Center

[More Maryland news] Thousands of Maryland government jobs will no longer require a four-year college degree

Key new players: Amanda Wang, Fr., Wing; Imala Grant, Fr., Defense

Season outlook: The Eagles hope to sculpt the new players into power performers that will deliver success over their careers at Aberdeen High School. “We are optimistic that the unity and developing skill of our young team will deliver a few positive outcomes this season,” coach Beideman said.

Bel Air

Head coach: Kristen Barry (eighth year)

Advertisement

2021 record: 7-7

Top returning players: Logan Cook, Sr., Midfield; Izzy Gautreaux, Sr., Goalie; Mackenzie Mullan, Sr., Defense; Raegan King- Soph Midfield;

[More Maryland news] Ellicott City family hopes to bring Ukraine teenager home

Key new players: Paige Feick, Fr., Midfield

Season outlook: “The Bobcats are a young team with a ton of potential,” coach Barry said. “Look for the Bobcats to play with a chip on their shoulders and be aggressive all over the field.”

C. Milton Wright

Head coach: Faye Brust (fourth year)

2021 record: 13-2

Top returning players: Katie Roszko, Jr., Midfield; Shelby Sullivan, So., Attack; Maddie Dow, Sr., Defense; Cailin Hetrick, Jr., Midfield; Kate Walsh, Sr., Midfield; Kendyl Lepp, Sr., Midfield; Caleigh Kohr, Sr., Goalie

[More Maryland news] Taney statue is moved from outside Frederick City Hall

Key new players: Emma Jankowiak, Fr., Attack; Morgan Perry, So., Defense; Samantha Wolfkill, Fr., Attack

Season outlook: “Coming off a 13-2 record, one loss being the state championship game, I am very excited to see what this year’s team has to bring. We graduated a lot of our attackers, but I am eager to see people step up in new positions,” coach Brust said. “So far I am amazed at the level of play the girls are bringing in practice. This year we have moved to Class 2A, so I am thrilled to see how we will match up against a new group of teams. Since we have a lot of girls in new spots we are working on getting into the flow of things and hopefully taking that next step this year and winning a state championship.”

Edgewood

Head coach: Ken Ewers (first year)

2021 record: 2-5-1

Top returning players: Phoebe Calero, Sr., Midfield; Emily McElroy, Sr., Attack; Jaylen Wright, Sr., Defense

[More Maryland news] Howard County schools redistricting process begins with series of public workshops

Key new players: Lynn Ekwonye, Sr., Midfield; Joseevia Weeks, Sr., Midfield; Zella Robinson, Fr., Defense

Season outlook: “We have a nice balance of returning players and new players so we hope to utilize our experienced players to bring the new ones along to be competitive this season,” coach Ewers said.

Fallston

Head coach: Maddie Palko (fourth year)

2021 record: 13-2

Top returning players: Juliana Williams, Sr., Midfield; Delaney Nicolaus, Sr., Midfield; Ally Schromsky, Jr., Midfield/Attack; Summer Eddinger, Sr., Goalie; Rachel Johnson, Sr., Defense; Caroline Griffith, Sr., Attack

[More Maryland news] Maryland Episcopal diocese accepting applications for grants under landmark $1 million reparations program

Key new players: Olivia Bagosy, Sr., Attack; Anna Miller, So., Midfield; Ava Lambros, So., Midfield/Attack

Season outlook: “We are really excited with the amount of talent that we have this year. Having this many returning players means that expectations are high, and we are working hard to measure up to those,” coach Palko said. The biggest strength right now is in the midfield; Juliana Williams and Delaney Nicolaus have both been with varsity since their freshman years and they are such good leaders for the other players because they set the tone every day. “We are also fortunate to have two fantastic senior goalies, Summer Eddinger and Madeline Eckstein, and a defense led by seniors Rachel Johnson, Reagan Makfinsky and Savanna Henderson, all who had an excellent season last year,” Palko said.

Harford Tech

Head coach: Katie Freeman (fourth year)

2021 record: 7-7

Top returning players: Molly Re, Sr., Midfield; Madison Partridge, Sr., Midfield; Jordan Strang, So., Midfield; Mia Courtalis, Sr., Goalie; Heather Reider, Sr., Defense; Sophia Albi, Jr., Attack; Ashley McElwain, Jr., Attack; Caroline Proctor, Jr., Attack

Key new players: Paige Stanley, Jr., Attack; Lauren Kunes, Fr., Midfield

Season outlook: “We have a strong core group of returning starters from last year’s team and have added several new players from JV, as well as a few freshmen,” coach Freeman said. “The team plans to work hard to improve upon our results from last season and hopefully compete for a regional championship again this season.”

Havre de Grace

Team information was not received from the Warriors program

John Carroll

Head coach: Abbey Stock (eighth year)

2021 record: 3-11

Top returning players: Natalie Kelly, So., Midfield; Julia Ward, So., Goalie; Sydney Walsh, Sr., Defense; Grace Milliron, Sr., Attack

Key new players: Haley Lauer, So., Attack

Season outlook: “With a large group of young returners this year, we are looking forward to seeing the potential of what this athletic and focused team can do,” coach Stock said.

North Harford

Head coach: Patty Murdy (fifth year)

2021 record: 6-8

Top returning players: Alyssa Edwards, Jr., Goalie; Kendall Fortune, Jr., Midfield; Jodylynn Cadden, Jr., Midfield; Riley Stoneback, Jr., Midfield; Emma Moffitt, Sr., Attack; Claire McMahon, Jr., Attack; Reese Lynch, Jr., Attack; Isabella Southard, Jr., Attack; Caylin Presley, Sr., Defense; Grace Underwood, Jr., Defense; Lindsey Bittner, Jr., Defense; Caitlyn Travagline, So., Defense

Key new players: Hannah Dudeck, Jr., Midfield; Reagan Cadden, Fr., Defense; Lena Rockhill, Fr., Midfield; Claire Moffitt, Fr., Midfield; Kaela Folck, Jr., Goalie

Season outlook: “After graduating 11 strong seniors last year, we have six talented starters returning this year and three strong junior goalies; Alyssa Edwards, Kaela Folck and Reilly Holmstrom. Our coaching staff is looking forward to seeing who steps up offensively to fill the void created from our graduating seniors,” coach Murdy said. ”Although we have a young group of girls we plan to build on their strengths and the experience of the 12 returning varsity players to lead us into a competitive and rewarding season.”

Patterson Mill

Head coach: Rob Persing (first year)

2021 record: N/A

Top returning players: Caroline Gebhard, Sr., Attack; Ally Torgerson, Sr., Attack; Caitlyn Welker, Jr., Midfield; Taylor Brown, Jr., Goalie

Key new players: Addison Harmel, So., Midfield; Ava Lopano, So., Midfield; Hannah Kries, So., Midfield/Attack; Hannah Persing, So., Attack; Gabriella Eraso, Fr., Midfield

Season outlook: Coach Persing, who is new to the program, say’s he’s looking for a good season to mature and grow. “We have a young team this year and looking to go to states at the end of the regular season,” Persing said.

Perryville

Head coach: Mary Dunman (12th year)

Advertisement

2021 record: 5-8

Advertisement

Top returning players: Kristine Belgira, Sr., Attack; Brie Biddle, Sr., Attack; Megan Bines, Sr., Midfield; Abbey Collins, Sr., Defense; Maggie Elliott, Sr., Defense; Brooke Murrell, Sr., Defense; Taylor Young, Jr., Midfield; Emily Baker, Jr. Defense; Quinn Distler, Jr., Defense; Aggie Mahan, Jr., Defense; Sarah Murrell, So., Midfield

Key new players: Samantha Peterson, So., Goalie; Jessica Sponaugle, So., Krizzia Belgira, So., Kameryn Marcinkevich, So., Rileigh Manthei

Latest The Aegis Sports

Season outlook: “Our focus like every year is working to improve our tactical game. We know, we are using the regular season to develop and strengthen our game plan,” coach Dunman said. “That strategy will hopefully help us compete in the playoffs. We can’t wait to get started and see what we can do on the field. Assisting Dunman are coaches Lyndsey Scott and Katie Brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement
Advertisement