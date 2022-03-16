2022 Harford girls school lacrosse season set to begin and area teams are ready

Season outlook: “Coming off a 13-2 record, one loss being the state championship game, I am very excited to see what this year’s team has to bring. We graduated a lot of our attackers, but I am eager to see people step up in new positions,” coach Brust said. “So far I am amazed at the level of play the girls are bringing in practice. This year we have moved to Class 2A, so I am thrilled to see how we will match up against a new group of teams. Since we have a lot of girls in new spots we are working on getting into the flow of things and hopefully taking that next step this year and winning a state championship.”