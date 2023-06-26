Katie Roszko, who learned to lead at C. Milton Wright, is named The Aegis 2023 girls lacrosse Player of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

C. Milton Wright senior midfielder Katie Roszko, a Towson commit, netted 45 goals, tallied 17 assists and bested 72 draw controls while imposing her will defensively with 15 caused turnovers. Roszko is The Aegis 2023 girls lacrosse Player of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

It’s not hard to uncover the root of Katie Roszko’s quietly competitive nature.

She’s the youngest of four — her siblings are three, six and eight years her senior — and lacrosse has been a family affair since they were little. Together in the backyard, they would regularly battle in a game called goalie wars. It’s simple: line up two goals across from each other with two players in each net and huck the ball at one another. If a shot sneaks by, that’s a point. If a shot hits your sibling, that’s still considered scoreless gratification.

C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse coach Faye Brust first met Roszko as a middle schooler through Elite Lacrosse Club. By the time they joined forces for the Mustangs, it was clear to Brust she was getting a program changer, who later became The Aegis 2023 girls lacrosse Player of the Year.

The senior midfielder committed to Towson netted 45 goals, tallied 17 assists and bested 72 draw controls while imposing her will defensively with 15 caused turnovers. She was a crucial piece in C. Milton Wright’s run to the state semifinal.

“No matter what you asked her to do she would do it,” Brust said. “Maybe she had a question about it or she didn’t think it was right. She’s someone who no matter what would listen and produce. It was nice to have a leader like that on our team.”

Roszko wasn’t always the leader type. Early in her high school career she more frequently followed in line, sometimes weary of making mistakes. So she let her play do the talking. She wasn’t one to overtly call upon her teammates, but the fire that followed the youngest sibling was still evident.

“I never was really a talker before,” C. Milton Wright's Katie Roszko said of becoming a leader. “I kind of just played. But this year Coach named me as a captain so I had to step up. ... I can crack jokes but when it’s time to play, it’s time to play. A lot of my friends say I’m like two different people on and off the field.” (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brust leaned on lacrosse-adjacent games in practice as a way to keep spirits up and embolden a tradition known as Competitive Fridays. Who could throw a lacrosse ball the furthest with their non-dominant hand? Who can hit the pike? Various speed drills were some of Roszko’s favorites, too.

“Fridays were the best because I just love competing,” she said with a laugh.

At a certain point, that hushed intensity had to gestate into a leadership role. Brust was the one who ushered Roszko out of her shell.

“She definitely stepped in the more vocalness of a leader this year,” Brust said. “That was our big focus with her. Especially going to play Division I lacrosse, I wanted her to get those skillsets that she’s going to need moving on. She led by example but never really vocalized so that was my focus for her.”

Brust wasn’t an over-the-top yeller. Rather, she gave Roszko the freedom to make mistakes, which in turn, made her more confident on and off the field. Brust extended the leash and let the senior play her game, knowing Roszko won’t take a day, game, drill or rep off.

Then came a moment this season where Roszko grabbed her newfound captainship firmly by the collar.

C. Milton Wright was reeling, losing five of its first six outings. The team needed a shift. Roszko took the initiative in each huddle, quelling egos and binding the team to what would become 10 wins in the next 12 games, eventually falling to top-seeded Manchester Valley, 11-10, in the Class 2A state semifinals, mere minutes from a trip to the state final as a five-seed.

Roszko’s leadership traits intensified come playoffs. She was always the one reminding her teammates how quickly their season could end at each stop.

“I never was really a talker before,” Roszko said. “I kind of just played. But this year Coach named me as a captain so I had to step up. ... I can crack jokes but when it’s time to play, it’s time to play. A lot of my friends say I’m like two different people on and off the field.”

All-Aegis first team

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace girls lacrosse, sophomore, attack (Courtesy Photo)

Natalie Burton, Havre de Grace, sophomore, attacker

The Warriors most lethal scorer ended her sophomore season with 43 goals, 16 assists and 32 ground balls. She also caused 20 turnovers on the year.

Sydney Grafton, Fallston

Sydney Grafton, Fallston, sophomore, attacker

A team-high forty assists highlighted Grafton’s season. The sophomore added 33 goals and four draw controls in Fallston’s state final run.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Ava Lambros, Fallston girls lacrosse, junior, attack (Courtesy Photo)

Ava Lambros, Fallston, junior, attacker

Nobody scored more goals than Fallston’s Ava Lambros with a whopping 93. She also had seven assists, 14 draw controls and 13 ground balls while forcing 16 turnovers.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Shelby Sullivan, C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse, junior attack (Courtesy Photo)

Shelby Sullivan, C. Milton Wright, junior, attacker

The Mustangs’ most lethal scorer accumulated 65 goals on the year with 85 draw controls and five assists. Sullivan is committed to the University of Maryland.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Kendall Fortune, North Harford girls lacrosse, senior, midfield (Courtesy Photo)

Kendall Fortune, North Harford, senior, midfielder

Fortune led her team in every major statistical category: 76 draw controls, 50 ground balls, 43 goals, 10 interceptions and 19 caused turnovers.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Jody Cadden, North Harford girls lacrosse, senior, midfield (Courtesy Photo)

Jody Cadden, North Harford, senior, midfielder

North Harford’s second leader in every stat was Cadden with 51 draw controls, 19 ground balls, 31 goals, 12 assists and four interceptions. Cadden led the Hawks in free position goals with 12.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Ayla Galloway, Fallston girls lacrosse, junior, midfield. (Courtesy Photo)

Ayla Galloway, Fallston, junior, midfielder

Fallston was propelled by 59 goals this season from Galloway. The junior also had 45 draw controls, 17 ground balls and four assists.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill girls lacrosse, junior, midfield (Courtesy Photo)

Ava Lopano, Patterson Mill, junior, midfielder

Lopano committed to Elon University as a junior. This past year she scored 37 goals and had four assists, dubbed as a two-way midfielder.

Jordan Strang, Harford Tech

Jordan Strang, Harford Tech, junior, midfielder

Strang scored 43 goals this season to go along with 45 ground balls, 65 draw controls, 21 caused turnovers and 11 assists. The junior captain is committed to the Naval Academy.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Pieper McCue, John Carroll girls lacrosse, freshman, faceoff (Courtesy Photo)

Pieper McCue, John Carroll, freshman, faceoff specialist

The freshman made an immediate impact in a tough conference with a team-best 72 draw controls, 26 goals and 14 caused turnovers. McCue was also named to the IAAM A Conference All-Conference Selection.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Carys May, C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse, senior, defense (Courtesy Photo)

Carys May, C. Milton Wright, senior, defender

May had 22 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers and eight draw controls on the year for the Mustangs.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Grace Underwood, North Harford girls lacrosse, senior, goalie (Courtesy Photo)

Grace Underwood, North Harford, senior, defender

Underwood received the Hawks’ Defensive MVP Award as an important asset on that side of the ball and a team captain.

Caitlyn Welker, Patterson Mill

Caitlyn Welker, Patterson Mill, senior, defender

Welker scored 10 goals and had two assists as a two-way midfielder and defender. The senior was the defensive leader for the Huskies and is committed to Wilmington University.

2023 All Harford County Lacrosse - Julia Ward, John Carroll girls lacrosse, junior goalie (Courtesy Photo)

Julia Ward, John Carroll, junior, goalie

Ward totaled 150 saves this season, averaging eight per game. She provided key leadership to a young team and was named to the New Balance All America 2024 Division Team.

Girls Lacrosse Second Team

Delaney O’Mailey, Fallston, junior, attacker

Twenty-two goals, 15 assists, eight draws and eight ground balls with seven forced turnovers highlighted O’Mailey’s junior season.

Brooke Keesey, Bel Air, senior, attacker

Feick scored 40 goals this season to go along with 19 assists and 69 draw controls. She also contributed 46 ground balls.

Claire McMahon, North Harford, senior, attacker

McMahon led the Hawks with 32 assists while contributing 11 ground balls and six goals. She received her team’s Offensive MVP Award.

Paige Feick, Bel Air, sophomore, midfielder

The Bobcats got 26 goals and 12 assists from the key sophomore. Feick also had 28 draw controls, 36 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers.

Lydia Ward, John Carroll, junior, midfielder

Ward was a force in the midfield for John Carroll and an offensive catalyst. Her team-high 32 goals, 24 draw controls, 25 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers also earned her a place on the IAAM A Conference All-Conference Selection team and New Balance All America 2024 Division Team.

Addison Harmel, Patterson Mill, junior, midfielder

The junior committed to Shenandoah University scored 35 goals and recorded four assists as a two-way midfielder this season.

Jenna Stevens, Aberdeen, junior, midfielder

Stevens led the way for Aberdeen this season scoring 47 goals on the year.

Lauren Kunes, Harford Tech, junior, faceoff specialist

The junior’s 30 goals were good for the Cobra’s second most on the year. Kunes added 28 ground balls, 45 draw controls, seven assists and caused 12 turnovers.

Samantha Bianchi, Harford Tech, junior, defender

Bianchi was Harford Tech’s lead defender marking an opposing team’s toughest matchup. She recorded 15 ground balls and caused 20 turnovers.

Sophia Holloway, Havre de Grace, freshman, defender

The freshman defender picked up 25 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers this season.

Sojo Hollin, John Carroll, junior, defender

The Patriots junior was a key defensive leader recorded 14 ground balls and causing six turnovers.

Taylor Brown, Patterson Mill, senior, goalie

Brown made 110 saves this season, averaging 9.2 per outing. She was dubbed the backbone of Patterson Mill’s defense and will be going to Harford Community College.

Alyssa Edwards, North Harford, senior, goalie

Eighty-four saves, 27 clears and one caused turnover marked a strong senior season for Edwards. She scored one rare goal this year and received her team’s Unsung Hero Award. Edwards is committed to play at Towson next year.