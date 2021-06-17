C. Milton Wright, Fallston to play for girls lacrosse state titles

Girls lacrosse teams from C. Milton Wright and Fallston were both winners Wednesday and both will play Friday for respective state championships at Loyola University.
CMW (13-1) knocked off previously unbeaten and host Urbana (11-1), 12-7, in a Class 3A state semifinal, while Fallston (13-1) was a 11-4 winner over visiting Southern-Anne Arundel (5-5) in a 1A state semifinal.
CMW will meet Marriotts Ridge (9-1) for the 3A title at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Fallston will battle Liberty (8-4) at 2:30 p.m. Friday for the 1A title.
“I am so proud of the girls and the effort they continue to put in every day,” Mustangs head coach Faye Brust said.
Sawyer Graham had an big game in goal with 15 saves, while Cailin Hetrick helped pave the way by coming up with eight draw controls. Katie Roszko added five draw controls.
The Mustangs also had a well rounded scoring attack. Kaitlyn Bajkowski, Shelby Sullivan, Kirsten Schleicher and Hetrick all had two goals apiece. Roszko, Lydia Cassilly, Reese Baldwin and Kate Walsh added a goal each.
“Overall, great game to be a part of and super excited to get one more game with this group of girls,” Brust said.
The Mustangs are in their third state final in four seasons.
In Fallston’s win, the Cougars got scoring from six different players. Caroline Griffith scored three goals to lead the way, while Abby Kaminkow, Ally Schromsky and Ava Lambros scored two goals each. Anna Miller and Delaney Nicolaus added a goal apiece.
In goal for the Cougars, Makayla Hinkle made eight saves.
The Cougars are in the state final for the third time in five seasons.