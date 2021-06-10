xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford Tech, Bel Air girls lacrosse teams move on with region semifinal victories

By
The Aegis
Jun 10, 2021 10:22 AM

Girls lacrosse teams from Harford Tech and Bel Air both won region semifinal games Wednesday as part of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association girls lacrosse region tournament.

North Harford (5-7) was to play at Kent Island in 2A East, Region I on Wednesday, but the game was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday.

Advertisement

Harford Tech’s win came in 1A East, Region I play over host Havre de Grace, 15-7.

Kayla Olmstead (one assist) and Madison Partridge scored five goals each to lead the Cobras. Molly Re added two goals, three assists and five draw controls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jordan Strang had a goal, assist and seven draw controls, while Sofia Albi scored one goal and Caroline Proctor had a goal and assist.

[More Maryland news] By reservation only? Visitors are flocking to Maryland’s state parks, which don’t always have room for them.

Ali James scored four goals and Haley Sullivan had three goals and an assist for Havre de Grace (8-3).

Tech goalie Mia Courtalis made six saves and Warriors keeper Allie Greeley had 10 saves.

Tech (7-6) will play at Fallston (11-1) in Friday’s region final.

Advertisement

Bobcats win big

Bel Air easily won at Patapsco, 18-2, in 3A North, Region II play.

Sophia Ruocco, Brooke Kelly, Logan Cook, Faith Moen and Maddie Hauff all scored two goals each for the Bobcats. Adding single goals were Madigan King, Brooke Keesey, Cece Sinar, Sophia Harrison, Carrie Ermentrout, Raegan King, Mia Jourdan and Ashley Yingling.

[More Maryland news] Fells Point businesses threaten to withhold taxes if Baltimore does not address crime, drug dealing and other issues

Adding assists were Amelia Svoboda (4), Ruocco (3), Allison Impallaria (2), Kelly (2), Cook (2) and Yingling.

Both Patapsco goals were scored by Katelyn Jarvis.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Bel Air (7-6) will play at C. Milton Wright (10-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in the region final. The Mustangs won both previous games by 10 goals, 16-6 and 14-4.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement