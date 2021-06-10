Harford Tech, Bel Air girls lacrosse teams move on with region semifinal victories

Girls lacrosse teams from Harford Tech and Bel Air both won region semifinal games Wednesday as part of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association girls lacrosse region tournament.
North Harford (5-7) was to play at Kent Island in 2A East, Region I on Wednesday, but the game was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday.
Harford Tech’s win came in 1A East, Region I play over host Havre de Grace, 15-7.
Kayla Olmstead (one assist) and Madison Partridge scored five goals each to lead the Cobras. Molly Re added two goals, three assists and five draw controls.
Jordan Strang had a goal, assist and seven draw controls, while Sofia Albi scored one goal and Caroline Proctor had a goal and assist.
Ali James scored four goals and Haley Sullivan had three goals and an assist for Havre de Grace (8-3).
Tech goalie Mia Courtalis made six saves and Warriors keeper Allie Greeley had 10 saves.
Tech (7-6) will play at Fallston (11-1) in Friday’s region final.
Bobcats win big
Bel Air easily won at Patapsco, 18-2, in 3A North, Region II play.
Sophia Ruocco, Brooke Kelly, Logan Cook, Faith Moen and Maddie Hauff all scored two goals each for the Bobcats. Adding single goals were Madigan King, Brooke Keesey, Cece Sinar, Sophia Harrison, Carrie Ermentrout, Raegan King, Mia Jourdan and Ashley Yingling.
Adding assists were Amelia Svoboda (4), Ruocco (3), Allison Impallaria (2), Kelly (2), Cook (2) and Yingling.
Both Patapsco goals were scored by Katelyn Jarvis.
Bel Air (7-6) will play at C. Milton Wright (10-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in the region final. The Mustangs won both previous games by 10 goals, 16-6 and 14-4.