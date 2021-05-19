xml:space="preserve">
C. Milton Wright, Fallston girls lacrosse teams both move to 10-1

By
The Aegis
May 19, 2021 9:35 AM
C. Milton Wright senior Lydia Cassilly scored four goals Tuesday night to lead the Mustangs past Bel Air, 14-4.
C. Milton Wright senior Lydia Cassilly scored four goals Tuesday night to lead the Mustangs past Bel Air, 14-4. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County’s two best girls high school lacrosse teams were both in the win column Tuesday, improving both to 10-1 records in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

C. Milton Wright earned its win at home, beating rival Bel Air (5-6), 14-4, on CMW senior night.

“Tonight was an amazing night to recognize all of our seniors. We have a special Group of Five seniors, Reese Baldwin, Kaitlyn Bajkowski, Lydia Cassilly, Sawyer Graham and Kirsten Schleicher, that have really led the team this season,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of ladies to coach than this team.”

It was the seniors, besides Graham, that led the way, scoring at least one goal each. Cassilly had four goals and two assists, while Bajkowski had two goals. Schleicher and Baldwin added a goal apiece.

Others contributing to scoring were Katie Roszko (3), Shelby Sullivan (2) and Cailin Hetrick. Roszko and Sullivan added two assists each.

Graham, the Mustangs goalie, came up with nine saves on the evening.

Logan Cook scored two goals to lead the Bobcats scoring. Maddie Rusinko and Brooke Kelly added a goal each and Kelly also had the Bobcats lone assist.

Bel Air played two goalies with Izzy Gautreaux making four saves in the firs half and Lila Stachowski adding eight in the second half.

Cougars top Cobras

Fallston’s win came at Harford Tech (5-6), 19-10, in UCBAC play.

Juliana Williams poured in six goals to lead seven Cougars in the score column.

Delaney Nicolaus added four goals and Caroline Griffith scored three. Ally Schromsky and Ava Lambros added two goals each, while Cougars with single goals were Bethany Sugg and Bella Bouffard.

Molly Re scored four goals to lead Tech. Jordan Strang scored three goals and Kellyann Coccia added two and one assist. Ashley McElwain chipped in with one goal.

Fallston played two goalies with Makayla Hinkle and Mandy Eckstein making two saves each.

Tech goalie Mia Courtalis made seven saves.

Re (6) and Strang (5) led the Cobras in ground balls.

Hawks top Huskies

North Harford (5-7) edged visiting Patterson Mill (2-9), 16-15, Tuesday in UCBAC play.

The game was tied 8-8 at half.

Lauryn Warfield led the winners with four goals and two assists, while Rachel Keeney (two assists) and Lily Macatee (one assist) scored three goals apiece.

Jodylynn Cadden and Reese Lynch added two goals each, while Emma Moffit and Isabella Southard each scored a goal.

Hawks with assists were Claire MacMahon, Addy Dean and Riley Stoneback.

Patterson Mill scoring was led by Anna Salerno’s five goals. Lindsey Tolliver added four goals and Delaney Madsen scored three.

Addison Harmel added two goals and Ava Lopano tallied one.

The Huskies assists were credited to Tolliver (2), Harmel, Salerno and Caroline Gebhard.

North Harford played two goalies with Morgan Kilduff making five saves and Alyssa Edwards adding seven saves.

Huskies goalie Taylor Brown made eight saves.

