Bel Air gets .500 with girls lacrosse win over North Harford

Two teams hoping to close out the girls lacrosse season with a .500 record met in Bel Air Thursday night, where the Bobcats hosted North Harford.
Bel Air (5-5), which was celebrating nine seniors, edged the Hawks (4-7), 9-8, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play. The game was tied 2-2 at half.
The Bel Air seniors are Ashley Coard, Kate Davie, Allison Impallaria, Brooke Kelly, Sophia Ruocco, Maddie Rusinko, Amelia Svoboda, Cia Vlangas and Lauren Wynn.
Logan Cook led the Bel Air scoring with three goals, while Brooke Keesey added two. Single goal scorers were Ruocco, Kelly, Rusinko and Maddie Hauff.
Bobcats assists were credited to Cook (2), Hauff, Keesey and Ruocco.
Rachel Keeney and Lauryn Warfield led the Hawks with two goals and two assists each.
Other scorers were Lily Macatee, Kendall Fortune, Caylin Presley and Claire MacMahon.
Bel Air goalie Izzy Gautreaux made nine saves and Hawks goalie Morgan Kilduff also made nine saves.
Cougars beat Cobras
Fallston (9-1) was a 19-6 winner over visiting Harford Tech (5-5) Thursday in UCBAC play.
Caroline Griffith and Juliana Williams scored four goals each to lead the Cougars scoring. Anna Miller and Ava Lambros both scored three goals, while others adding single goals were Olivia Bagosy, Delaney Nicolaus, Bethany Sugg, Skyler Stevens and Abby Kaminkow. Williams also had five draw controls.
Molly Re scored four goals to lead the Cobras and Kellyann Coccia netted the other two. Caroline Proctor had two assists for the Cobras.
Both teams played two goalies. Makayla Hinkle had five saves and Summer Eddinger added two for the Cougars, while Mia Courtalis had three saves and Jayci Carl, four, in the Cobras goal.
Madison Partridge had nine draw controls for Tech.
Warriors still unbeaten
Havre de Grace (8-0) won at Edgewood (2-5-1), 10-4, Thursday in UCBAC play.
Junior Haley Sullivan paced the Warriors scoring with four goals, while Emma Hartman added three goals.
Alli James scored twice and Paige Sullivan tallied one goal in the win.
James also had two assists, while Hartman and Brooke Bailes added an assist each.
Warriors goalie Allie Greeley made four saves.
Huskies post second win
Patterson Mill (2-8) got back in the win column Thursday, beating visiting Perryville (2-7), 17-6, in UCBAC play.
Lindsey Tolliver’s three goals led five Huskies with multiple goals. Scorers with two gals apiece were Anna Salerno, Meadow Santoriello, Caroline Gebhard and Addison Harmel.
Adding a goal each were Lexi Smith, Delaney Madsen, Madison Dawson, Mikaela Troung, Riley Young and Ava Lopano.
Assists were credited to Tolliver, Madsen and Salerno.
Huskies goalie Taylor Brown made seven saves.