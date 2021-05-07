C. Milton Wright wins eighth game in girls lacrosse, beats Perryville

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team moved to 8-1 Thursday night, winning easily at Perryville (2-6), 17-4, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Kait Bajkowski led the Mustangs attack with four goals and two assists. Sadie-Rose Loskot followed with three goals and two assists and her effort and hustle showed all over the field for tonight’s game,” noted Mustangs coach Faye Brust.
“We spread out our scoring with a lot of attackers getting some goals, with 10 different players scoring,” Brust said.
Lauren Waite came up with six ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the defense.
Warriors stay unbeaten
Havre de Grace, celebrating seniors, improved to 6-0 Thursday with its dominating 22-1 win over Aberdeen (0-3) in UCBAC play.
Seniors Cassidy Anderson and Julianna Eder scored three goals each to lead the win.
Warriors scoring two goals each were Maggie Kilmon, Emma Hartman, Gwen DeLeva, Kayleigh Bolen and Alli James.
Additionally, other goal scorers were Gia Gasdia, Ava Darling, Hailey Bushyager, Paige Sullivan, Haley Sullivan and Samantha Cubberley.
The Warriors also had many assists. Those players were Kilmon, Gasdia, Anderson (2), James (2), Brooke Bailes (2), Paige Sullivan, Haley Sullivan (2), Cubberley and Eder.
Warriors goalie Allie Greeley made three saves.
Bobcats edge Cobras
Bel Air (4-4) came from behind to edge visiting Harford Tech (5-3), 10-9, Thursday in UCBAC play.
The Bobcats trailed 5-2 at half, but coach Kristen Barry says the second half comeback was sparked by Izzy Gautreaux, Logan Cook and Brooke Kelly.
Cook led the Bel Air scoring with three, while Kelly and Maddie Hauff both scored twice. Sophia Ruocco, Amelia Svoboda and Madigan King added a goal apiece.
Cook and Kelly also had two assists each, while Svoboda and Hauff had one each.
Molly Re scored five goals to lead Tech and Ashley McElwain added two. Madison Partridge and Jordan Strang added a goal each.
Assists were credited to Re, Kayla Olmstead (2), Kellyann Coccia and Partridge.
Bel Air played two goalies with Lila Stachowski making one save and Gautreaux making six.
Tech goalie Mia Courtalis made seven saves.
Hawks beat Huskies
North Harford (3-6) added a win over visiting Patterson Mill (1-7), 21-6, Thursday in UCBAC play.
The Hawks led at half, 11-5.
Rachel Keeney led the scoring with six goals and two assists. Kendall Fortune and Lauryn Warfield both contributed three goals and an assist.
Jody Cadden also had multiple goals with two, while Hawks with single goals were Lily Macatee (two assists), Riley Stoneback, Reese Lynch, Isabella Southard, Brooklynn Priebe (assist), Emily Lucky and Emma Moffit (assist).
Emma Hopkins and Claire MacMahon each had an assist for the Hawks.
Anna Salerno and Lindsey Tolliver led Patterson Mill with two goals apiece, while Ava Lapano and Delaney Madsen had a goal apiece.
Caitlyn Welker and Madsen had assists.
Patterson Mill goalie Taylor Brown made seven saves. North Harford played two goalies, with Morgan Kilduff making five saves and Alyssa Edwards making five saves as well.