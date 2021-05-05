Havre de Grace girls lead lacrosse winners with fifth straight win

Girls high school lacrosse teams throughout Harford County were back in action Tuesday with wins for Havre de Grace, Fallston, C. Milton Wright and Harford Tech in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
On the road, the Havre de Grace girls lacrosse team stayed unbeaten, winning at Rising Sun, 14-5, to improve to 5-0.
The Warriors were led by Maggie Kilmon’s four goals and Alli James added three goals.
Emma Hartman added two goals and other goal scorers were Gia Gasdia, Hailey Bushyager, Gwen DeLeva, Brooke Bailes and Haley Sullivan.
James also dished out five assists and Sullivan had two. Bailes also had an assist.
In the Warriors goal, Allie Greeley made three saves.
Cougars beat Bobcats
Fallston (7-1) beat host Bel Air (3-4), 8-4.
Delaney Nicolaus and Ally Schromsky led the Cougars scoring with two goals apiece, while single goal scorers were Juliana Williams, Abby Kaminkow, Ava Lambros and Mia Salvatierra. Williams also had an assist.
Logan Cook scored all four Bel Air goals, with Maddie Rusinko assisting on one score.
Fallston played two goalies with Makayla Hinkle making three saves (first half) and Summer Eddinger making five (second half).
Bel Air goalie Izzy Gautreaux had six saves.
Mustangs beat Hawks
C. Milton Wright (7-1) defeated host North Harford (2-6), 15-12. North Harford led at half, 9-7.
CMW goalie Sawyer Graham had a big night with 13 saves and her energy translated all over the field, noted Mustangs coach Faye Brust.
Shelby Sullivan led the Mustangs attack with three goals and three assists, while Lydia Cassilly added four goals and one assist.
Kait Bajkowski, Katie Roszko, Reese Baldwin and Kirsten Schleicher all added two goals apiece and two assists.
“I would say our attack played pretty balanced, working together and getting everyone involved. Overall we took care of the ball more in the second half which gave us the opportunities we needed on the attack,” Brust said.
Rachel Keeney’s four goals pace the Hawks and Lily Macatee tallied three goals. Kendall Fortune added two goals, while others with goals were Jody Cadden (one assist), Lauryn Warfield, Emma Hopkins (one assist) and Claire McMahon.
North Harford played two goalies with Morgan Kilduff making nine saves and Alyssa Edwards making one.
Cobras top Huskies
Harford Tech’s win came over visiting Patterson Mill, 20-16.
Molly Re poured in nine goals to lead the Cobras (5-2) scoring, while Kellyann Coccia added five goals and Madison Partridge netted three.
Jordan Strang, Sofia Albi and Ashley McElwain contributed a goal each.
Re also had five assists, while Olmstead and Proctor had two assists each.
Anna Salerno scored six goals to highlight Huskies (1-6) scoring. Delaney Madsen and Lindsey Tolliver scored three goals apiece and Riley Young scored twice. Addison Harmel and Ava Lopano each scored a goal.
Madsen added two assists and Tolliver had one.
Tech played two goalies with Mia Courtalis notching eight saves and Jayci Carll adding seven.
Patterson Mill goalie Taylor Brown made 11 saves.
Other scores
Edgewood (1-4-1) lost at Bo Manor, 5-3, while Aberdeen (0-2) was beaten at Elkton, 17-2.