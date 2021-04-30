Fallston girls bounce back, get lacrosse win over Patterson Mill

The Fallston girls lacrosse team bounced back from Tuesday night’s loss at C. Milton Wright to win at home Thursday, beating Patterson Mill, 15-6, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Association action.
Juliana Williams, who was shut out in Tuesday’s loss, scored three goals to lead the Cougars (6-1). Williams also had six draw controls.
Caroline Griffith, Allie Schromsky, Anna Miller and Ava Lambros scored two goals apiece, while Carly Takacs and Emily Solomon added a goal each.
Anna Salerno scored four goals to pace the Huskies (1-5) and Lindsey Tolliver added two goals and two assists.
The Cougars played two goalies with Summer Eddinger making four saves and Makayla Hinkle making three.
Huskies goalie Taylor Brown had five saves.
Hawks beat Panthers
North Harford (2-5) won at Perryville (2-5), 18-5, Thursday in UCBAC play.
The Hawks led 10-4 at half.
Kendall Fortune led the Hawks with five goals and an assist, while Rachel Keeney added four goals and four assists.
Lily Macatee chipped in with three goals and one assist and Emma Moffit and Jody Cadden both scored two goals. Brooklyn Priebe and Reese Lynch added a goal each.
Claire MacMahon, Isabella Southard and Emily Lucky all had an assist.
Sara Murrell scored four goals for Perryville and Ava Muscella scored one.
North Harford played two goalies. Morgan Kilduff and Alyssa Edwards. Both keepers made four saves.
Perryville goalie Kate Derrickson made six saves.
Mustangs beat Cobras
C. Milton Wright (6-1) added a win at home Thursday, beating Harford Tech (4-2), 25-14, in UCBAC play.
Leading CMW with multiple goals were Lydia Cassilly, eight; Shelby Sullivan, five; Kaitlyn Bajkowski, three; Kristen Schleicher, three; and Katie Roszko, two.
Molly Re and Kellyann Coccia scored five goals each to pace Tech scoring. Madison Partridge and Jordan Strang each scored two.
Kayla Olmstead had two assists for Tech, while Cobras with one assist each were Re, Caroline Proctor and Alexa Baldwin.
Tech played two goalies with Mia Courtalis making seven saves and Jayci Carll adding four.
Re, eight, and Partridge, seven, led Tech in draw controls.