Lydia Cassilly’s OT goal lifts C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse over Fallston, 9-8 | ROUNDUP

The CMW defense was good, too. “I think our defense really came out from the beginning. They showed up when our attack wasn’t,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “They held on their end, they put the pressure on, exactly what we needed in order to come back in that second half and have our attack get into that groove. I think Lauren Waite really showed up today, she put a ton of pressure on a, she had a lot of knockdowns with her stick up. I also think Carys May was super solid on the crease. She held those behind attackers to just holding the ball rather than taking those drives.”