Lydia Cassilly’s OT goal lifts C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse over Fallston, 9-8 | ROUNDUP

C. Milton Wright senior Lydia Cassilly scored an overtime goal Tuesday night, lifting the Mustangs to a 9-8 win over visiting Fallston in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference girls lacrosse game.
Cassilly’s goal, assisted by sophomore Katie Roszko, came with a half minute to play in the extra period.
Also in the win column Tuesday were Patterson Mill, Harford Tech and Havre de Grace.
Cassilly’s goal completed a second-half comeback for the Mustangs, who were shut out in the first half.
“I think when we heard we were going to go into overtime, we just had to focus and compose ourselves and we did a really good job on the offense, not forcing it and not taking every opportunity but taking the best opportunity,” Csssilly said. “I was super excited but I was really proud of how the team could compose and focus for that sudden-death, which was really good.”
The CMW offense was stymied for one half, getting shut out for 25 minutes.
In fact, both defenses played extremely well in the first half. Fallston scored three goals, but two came in the final two minutes with CMW a player down.
Ally Schromsky, who scored three goals to lead the Cougars, opened the scoring at the 19:31 mark.
Both teams had other chances, but goalie play and defenses altering shots, causing turnovers was constant.
“We are really blessed to have three seniors that kind of set the tone, which is Mia Seergae, Gabby Drusano, Bella Bouffard,” Cougars coach Maddie Palko said. “Having Makayla Hinkle, a senior goalie, is just great. Even when we switched the goalies up, we are just blessed with a good defensive unit.”
The CMW defense was good, too. “I think our defense really came out from the beginning. They showed up when our attack wasn’t,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “They held on their end, they put the pressure on, exactly what we needed in order to come back in that second half and have our attack get into that groove. I think Lauren Waite really showed up today, she put a ton of pressure on a, she had a lot of knockdowns with her stick up. I also think Carys May was super solid on the crease. She held those behind attackers to just holding the ball rather than taking those drives.”
The defense propelled Fallston to a 3-0 lead at the half. Delaney Nicolaus scored with 2:16 left in the half and Abby Kaminkow added a free-position goal 28 seconds later.
Mia Salvatierra scored for the Cougars just 1:07 into the second half and the lead was 4-0.
A minute later, CMW got on the scoreboard. Cassilly scored a free-position goal to break the ice.
Schromsky countered for Fallston a short time later, but CMW pulled itself back into the game with a five-goal run over a four minute span.
Grace Baldwin scored the first with Shelby Sullivan and Kaitlyn Bajkowski both adding free-position goals to pull the Mustangs to within one, 5-4. Fallston called timeout.
Out of the stoppage, Katie Roszko scored a pair of goals a minute apart to give CMW its first lead, 6-5.
Caroline Griffith and Schromsky scored back-to-back goals to push Fallston back ahead, 7-6, with 6:32 to play.
Roszko’s third goal tied the game, but Salvatierra put the Cougars back on top, 8-7, with 2:07 left.
CMW’s Baldwin scored her second goal to tie the game at 8 with 1:14 to play.
Nobody scored again until Cassilly tossed in the game-winner.
CMW goalie Sawyer Graham came up big several times and finished with 10 saves. Kate Walsh was also big for the Mustangs, coming up with a few big draw controls that gave CMW the opportunity to score.
Fallston goalie Hinkle made seven saves and Summer Edinger added one save for the Cougars.
Both teams are 5-1. Draw controls were even, 9-9.
Huskies get first win
Patterson Mill (1-4) notched its first win, beating visiting Bel Air (3-3), 11-10, in UCBAC play.
Anna Salerno scored six goals to lead the Huskies win. Ava Lopano added two goals, while Delaney Madsen, Lindsey Tolliver and Addison Harmel added a goal each.
Tolliver also had two assists.
Logan Cook scored five times to lead the Bobcats. Madigan King, Sophia Ruocco, Brooke Keesey, Sophia Harrison and Mia Jourdan also added goals.
Ashley Coard, Faith Moen, Maddie Hauff and Amelia Svoboda tallied assists.
Huskies goalie Taylor Brown made four saves and Bel Air goalie Izzy Gautreaux had eight saves.
Cobras beat Panthers
Harford Tech (4-1) beat visiting Perryville (2-4), 18-4, in UCBAC play.
Madison Partridge led the Tech scoring with five goals, while Kellyann Coccia and Ashley McElwain tallied three goals each.
Molly Re, Jordan Strang and Kayla Olmstead scored two goals apiece and Sophia Albi netted one.
Caroline Proctor had five assists and Olmstead had three. Re and Coccia also had assists.
Tech played two goalies with Mia Courtalis making two saves and Jayci Carll making three.
Sara Murrell scored three goals for Perryville and Hailey Poole added one.
Warriors beat Indians
Havre de Grace (4-0) stayed unbeaten with a 19-1 win over host North East (0-5) in UCBAC play.
Gwen DeLeva and Paige Sullivan led the scoring with five goals each. Brooke Bailes and Haley Sullivan added three goals each and Alli James added two goals. Alyssa Johnson added one goal.
Emma Hartman, Haley Sullivan and Julianna Eder had two assists apiece. Maggie Kilmon, Claudia Hudson, James and Kayleigh Bolen also tallied assists.
Warriors goalie Allie Greeley made one save.