Fallston girls roll to fifth straight lacrosse win, 15-1, over Perryville

On a light night of girls high school lacrosse action, the Fallston Cougars continued to dominate play Thursday.
The Cougars (5-0) put 12 players in the scoring column to cruise past visiting Perryville (2-3), 15-1, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference action.
Ally Schromsky, Olivia Bagosy and Juliana Williams scored two goals each to lead the Cougars.
Fallston also got single goals from Mia Seergae, Delaney Nicolaus, Skyler Stevens, Mia Salvatierra, Caroline Griffith, Carly Takacs, Emily Solomon, Anna Miller and Ava Lambros.
Fallston goalie Sumer Eddinger made one save.
Mustangs top Bobcats
In a battle of 3-1 teams, C. Milton Wright (4-1) knocked of host Bel Air (3-2), 16-6, in UCBAC play Thursday.
Lydia Cassilly led six Mustangs in the scoring column, netting six goals, while Katie Roszko added four goals, her ninth in two games this week.
Kaitlyn Bajkowski chipped in with there goals, while single goals were scored by Reese Baldwin, Cailin Hetrick and Kate Walsh.
Logan Cook led Bel Air scoring with five goals and Brooke Kelly scored once. Maddie Hauff and Madigan King were credited with an assist each for the Bobcats.
CMW goalie Sawyer Graham made three saves and Bel Air goalie Izzy Gautreaux recorded 10 saves.
Cobras edge Hawks
Harford Tech improved to 3-1 Thursday, edging visiting North Harford (1-5), 9-8, in UCBAC pay.
The game was tied 3-3 at half.
Molly Re and Jordan Strang paced the Cobras scoring with three goals each. Sophia Albi, Kellyann Coccia and Alexa Baldwin added a goal each.
Re, Madison Partridge and Strang also had assists. Draw control leaders were Partridge (3), Re (2), and Strang (2).
Leading the Hawks efforts with two goals apiece were Kendall Fortune, Emma Hopkins and Jody Cadden, who also had one assist.
Claire MacMahon and Grace Underwood each added a goal and Rachel Keeney dished out two assists.
Both teams played two goalies. For Tech, Mia Courtalis had seven saves and Jayci Carll added one.
For North Harford, Morgan Kilduff made three saves and Alyssa Edwards made four saves.