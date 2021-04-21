Roszko’s five goals lead C. Milton Wright past Patterson Mill in girls lacrosse; Fallston, Havre de Grace stay unbeaten

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team rolled over visiting Patterson Mill Tuesday night in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game.
The Mustangs (3-1) had five players score multiple goals in their 16-5 win over the Huskies. The Huskies remain winless at 0-4.
Also Tuesday night, Fallston and Havre de Grace both remained undefeated and Bel Air also picked up a win.
“Everyone played great today and put in their full effort,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said of the Mustangs win. “We had strong 1v1 defense and worked the ball around well on attack. Overall a great team effort to get us the win.”
Katie Roszko led the scoring with five goals and two assists, while Lydia Cassilly added three goals and three assists. Also scoring multiple goals were Kaitlyn Bajkowski, Shelby Sullivan and Kirsten Schleicher, with two each. The three players also had an assist apiece.
Delaney Madsen and Anna Salerno scored two goals apiece for the Huskies and Ava Wheeler added one.
Lindsey Tolliver had an assist for the Huskies.
CMW played two goalies with Sawyer Graham and Caleigh Kohr both making six saves each.
Huskies keeper Taylor Brown made six saves.
Cougars beat Hawks
Fallston improved to 4-0 with a 14-3 road win over North Harford (1-4) in UCBAC play.
Juliana Williams had another outstanding offensive game, grabbing six draw controls and scoring four goals to pace the Cougars.
Delaney Nicolaus scored three goals and Caroline Griffith added two to highlight the win.
Bella Bouffard led the Cougars with three ground balls and the entire Cougars defensive unit limited the Hawks to three goals.
Rachel Keeney scored twice for the Hawks and Lily Macatee, once, while Kendall Fortune added an assist.
Both teams played two goalies. Makayla Hinkle had three saves for Fallston and Summer Endglior added two saves.
For North Harford, Morgan Kilduff made five saves and Alyssa Edwards had six saves.
Warriors drop Elks
Havre de Grace moved to 3-0 in UCBAC play with its 14-8 win over previously unbeaten and visiting Elkton (3-1).
Gwen Deleva and Haley Sullivan led the Warriors scoring with four goals each, while Alli James netted two.
The Warriors also got single goals from Emma Hartman, Gia Gasdia, Claudia Hudson and Brooke Bailes.
Assists were credited to Hartman, Gasdia, James and Sullivan.
Warriors keeper Allie Greeley made eight saves.
Bobcats thump Panthers
Bel Air (3-1) won its third straight UCBAC game Tuesday, beating visiting Perryville (2-2), 17-2.
Brooke Kelly led the scoring with four goals, while Logan Cook, Sophia Ruocco, Madigan King, Maddie Hauff and Amelia Svoboda all scored two goals each. Maddie Rusinko, Faith Moen and Allison Impallaria contributed a goal apiece.
Kelly also had a team-leading three assists, while Ruocco and Hauff had two each. Cook and Moen also had assists. Cook also had six draw controls.
Sara Murrell scored both Perryville goals.
Bel Air goalie Izzy Gautreaux made two saves in the win and Panthers goalie Kate Derrickson had three saves.