North Eastern girls hockey team ices Eastern for 6-2 win

The North Eastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team played host to Maryland Student Hockey League (MSHL) rival Eastern Friday at Ice World and won 6-2 to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. Eastern is a team representing students who attend high schools in Anne Arundel County.
This game was a rematch of the 2021 state championship game in which North Eastern beat Eastern, 2-1, in OT to capture the 2021 Championship.
Eastern came to the rink with revenge on their mind and it was all hands on deck for North Eastern to defend their home ice. From the drop of the puck, the game was fast and physical as a total of nine penalties were handed out during the contest.
Early on, both teams traded shots on goal, but no one could beat either goaltender. North Eastern finally struck first with 7:48 left in the first period. Claire Cook fired a shot toward the goal, resulting in a mad scramble in front of the net, where Heather Reider (Harford Tech) was able to stick the puck into the back of the for the 1-0 lead.
Eastern quickly answered just 37 seconds later to tie the game.
North Eastern took the lead again at 10:03 of the second period on a short-handed goal by Cook as Molly Re (Harford Tech) was off the ice for hooking. Cook was assisted by Adie Erdman and Molly Cain.
North Eastern opened the door for Eastern at the 6:39 mark of the second period as Charlotte Labre (C. Milton Wright) went off for roughing and nine seconds later, Reider went off for cross checking. Eastern took advantage of the situation and tied the game 2-2 with 5:29 left in the period.
Tori Hayes of North Eastern pushed her team back ahead with 3:04 left in the second period on an assist from Cook.
Up 3-2, North Eastern took total control of the third period and dominated the remainder of the game, outshooting Eastern 13-4, while also outscoring them 3-0.
Guin Donovan (Patterson Mill) scored two of the goals and one was short-handed. The other goal was scored by Cook on a wicked one timer slap shot from the point that rang off the crossbar before falling in. Cook was assisted by Rylan Sachs and Olivia Rissling (Bel Air).
Alex Erdman was in goal for North Eastern, facing 15 shots and turning away 13 to earn her sixth victory.
North Eastern’s next home game at Ice World is set for January 7, at 7:30 p.m. versus Montgomery.