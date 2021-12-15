Team North Eastern girls ice hockey moves to 5-1 with road win

The winners got off to a slow start and were quickly outshot in the first few minutes of the game, but goalie Alex Erdman turned away every shot attempt. With 10:50 left in the first period, North Eastern center Molly Cain scored the first goal of the game with a sharp angle shot from the right that sneaked past the D Dogs goalie. The lead was expanded to 2-0 with 9:29 left in the first period on a goal by Monica Mumma, assisted by Emma Caulfield.