Team North Eastern girls ice hockey moves to 5-1 with road win

By
The Aegis
Dec 15, 2021 9:58 AM
Team North Eastern head coach Brian Reider and the team talk between periods of Friday's game.
Team North Eastern head coach Brian Reider and the team talk between periods of Friday's game. (Courtesy of Team North Eastern Ice Hockey)

The North Eastern girls varsity high school ice hockey team traveled to Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Friday for a non-league match against the D Dogs of Downingtown West High School from Pa.

Team North Eastern came home with a 7-1 win to improve to 5-1.

The winners got off to a slow start and were quickly outshot in the first few minutes of the game, but goalie Alex Erdman turned away every shot attempt. With 10:50 left in the first period, North Eastern center Molly Cain scored the first goal of the game with a sharp angle shot from the right that sneaked past the D Dogs goalie. The lead was expanded to 2-0 with 9:29 left in the first period on a goal by Monica Mumma, assisted by Emma Caulfield.

Team North Eastern's Michelle Reynoso battles for possession along the board during Friday's game.
Team North Eastern's Michelle Reynoso battles for possession along the board during Friday's game. (Courtesy of Team North Eastern Ice Hockey)

Shortly after the second goal, North Eastern gave the D Dogs a golden opportunity to cut into the lead as 2 North Eastern players received minor penalties which led to an extended 2-man advantage for Dowingtown West. North Eastern’s defense clamped down on the D Dogs offensive push and prevented any pucks from entering the net.

North Eastern increased its lead to 3-0 with 12:30 left in the second period after some hard scrappy work behind the goal. Heather Reider stole the puck from behind the goal. Reider then gave a pass along the end boards to Payton Greaver, who fed a wide-open Cain in front of the net. Cain struck the puck into the back of the net with a top shelf shot.

Dowingtown West added its lone goal later in the second period.

Charlotte Labre of team North Eastern controls the puck while looking for a teammate during Friday's game.
Charlotte Labre of team North Eastern controls the puck while looking for a teammate during Friday's game. (Courtesy of Team North Eastern Ice Hockey)

North Eastern dominated the third period limiting Dowingtown West to three shots on goal, while adding four more goals. Three of North Eastern’s third period goals were scored by Michelle Radov, who recorded her first career “Hat Trick”.

Cain scored the other goal to also record her first “Hat Trick” of the season.

Alex Erdman was in goal for North Eastern to earn her fifth victory of the season. She turned away 17-of-18 shots.

Tori Hayes and Greaver had two assists each, while Caulfield, Reider, Michelle Reynoso and Guin Donovan had one assist apiece.

