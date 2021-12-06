North Eastern girls ice hockey team moves to 4-1 with rout road win

The North Eastern Girls Varsity Ice Hockey team traveled to the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Friday for a nonleague match up against one of the perennial top teams of the Mid Atlantic Girls Hockey League, Holton-Arms School of Bethesda.
Team North Eastern (4-1) had their skating legs and were all over the ice from the drop of the first puck, leading to an impressive, 8-0 win.
North Eastern’s team speed and puck movement had the Panthers quickly looking for answers. Holton-Arms goalie Estelle Monti provided that answer and she was a brick wall in front of the goal for the first two periods. Monti faced a total of 63 shots over two periods and allowed three goals.
North Eastern’s first goal came with 8:26 left in the first period from Tori Hayes, with assists from Charlotte Labre and Addie Erdman. That goal was quickly followed up a minute later, by Labre, who was assisted by Hayes and Emma Caulfield.
North Eastern stretched the lead to 3-0 in the second period on Michele Reynoso’s goal, with assist from Erdman.
The Panthers made a goalie change to start the third period and goals started to come quickly and often for North Eastern.
Alex Erdman was in goal for North Eastern to earn her fourth victory and second shutout of the season. Other goal scorers for North Eastern were Heather Reider, Michelle Radov (2), Monica Mumma and Morgan Kovacic. Anna Stamtos, Olivia Rissling and Audrey Roberts had assists.