North Eastern girls ice hockey team improves to 3-0 with shutout win over Howard

The North Eastern girls varsity high school ice hockey team traveled to Piney Orchard Ice Rink last Friday to face and blank Howard County, 6-0.
North Eastern struck first with 9:33 left in the first period and it led to four more goals in the first period. North Eastern outshot Team Howard, 11-8, in the first period. Goal scorers were Tori Hayes, Charlotte Labre, Claire Cook and Addie Erdman.
North Eastern stretched the lead to 5-0 with 8:03 left in the second period on a goal by Audrey Roberts. The sixth and final goal scored by Rylan Sachs came with 9:21 left in the third period.
North Eastern out shot Howard 37-26 in the match, while goalie Alex Erdman was solid, stopping all 26 shots faced, to earn her first shutout of the season.
Labre, Cook, Olivia Rissling, Hayes and Bella Donovan had assists. North Eastern improved to 3-0 overall and it leads MSHL Girls Varsity Conference play at 2-0.
North Eastern’s next home match at Ice World will be on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p. m against Eastern.
JV team splits two
In Junior Varsity action, team North Eastern split a pair of games last Friday to improve to 2-1.
The team earned a 10-2 victory over visiting Holton Arms School of Bethesda in a match played at Ice World.
Goal scorers were Payton Greaver (2), Grace White (2), Jasper Perez (2), Ferah Seren, Ava Cook and Madison Crusse, while White and Emma Walters had three assists each. Kelly McGonigle and Finlay Harmon both had two assists.