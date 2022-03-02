North Eastern girls ice hockey team wins second straight MSHL championship, 3-2, in OT

The intensity truly picked up in the third period and 4:16 into the period, North Eastern’s Bella Donovan won a board battle behind her own goal and was subsequently able to give an outlet pass to Tori Hayes. Hayes raced end-to-end, cutting across the ice as she entered the offensive zone on the right side. As she reached the top of the face-off circle, she ripped a shot over the goalie’s right shoulder into the top corner of the net, tying the game 1-1.