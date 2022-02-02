Northeastern girls ice hockey team closes league season with loss

The Northeastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team traveled to Reisterstown on Friday to close out its Maryland Student Hockey League (MSHL) league schedule against Howard County.
Northeastern was trying to finish off a perfect league season, but Howard County had other ideas and won the final game, 6-5.
The MSHL playoffs are scheduled to start on Feb. 14th. Northeastern, 6-1-1 league and 10-3-2 overall, enters the playoffs as the #1 seed and will be facing #4 seed, likely Monocacy Valley, on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at Skate Frederick in Frederick.
In Friday’s loss, Howard took an early 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at the 8:25 mark of the first period. Northeastern answered with 5:50 left in the opening period on a goal by Charlotte Labre. An assist went to Tori Hayes.
Northeastern went ahead 2-1 with 3:09 left in the first period on Michele Radov’s goal, assisted by Anna Stamatos.
Howard struck again to open the second period, just 48 seconds into the period on a shot by Toni Smith, the league’s top goal scorer.
The tie did not last long, though, as Northeastern’s Guin Donovan charged hard down the right side of the ice and was given a perfect back door pass by Hayes a minute later. Donovan buried the puck into the back of the net to push Northeastern back in front, 3-2.
Howard, however, quickly responded with two goals over the next six minutes to take a 4-3 lead with 7:06 left in the second period.
Northeastern’s Monica Mumma tied the game a minute later, knocking in a rebound off a shot by Hayes.
Then, just another minute later, Heather Reider of Northeastern stole the puck, charged the length of the ice and shot the puck past the outstretched arm of the goalie to give Northeastern a 5-4 lead with 5:39 left in the second period.
Unfortunately, with just 3:21 left in the second period and on a power play, Northeastern surrendered their second short-handed goal to Smith. The period ended with the game tied at 5.
The third period was pretty much a back and forth affair with both teams trading golden opportunities to score, but on this night, it was Howard that was able to find a way to score for a 6-5 win.
The final home game for Northeastern will be Feb. 11th at 6 p.m. at Ice World in Abingdon versus Georgetown Visitation of Washington DC, the #1 ranked team in the Mid-Atlantic Girls High School League.