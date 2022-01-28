North Eastern girls ice hockey teams posts tie, win in pair of games

The North Eastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team saw twice the action over the past week, playing in Frederick last Friday against Monocacy Valley in a Maryland Student Hockey League (MSHL) game, while also playing a nonleague game Monday in Newark, Delaware against Bishop Shanahan/Downingtown East of the Inter County Scholastic Hockey League.
Last Friday’s game ended in a 4-4 tie, the second straight tie for North Eastern, while Monday’s game was a 2-0 win. North Eastern is 10-2-2.
In Friday’s tie, North Eastern got off to a fast start, using relentless pressure that led to three goals in the first five minutes of the game.
Rylan Sachs opened the scoring at the 13:01 mark with assist from Guin Donovan. Less than a minute later, Michele Radov added a goal off another assist from Donovan. Radov added the third goal with 10:27 left in the period with assists from Sachs and Michele Reynoso.
Monocacy started to mount a comeback when Natalia Johnson was able to sneak one past the North Eastern goalie with 6:20 left in the first period.
The first period ended with North Eastern leading 3-2, but shots on goal were even.
Monocacy tied the game early in the second period. Neither team was able to score for much of the remainder of the period, until North Eastern went back ahead with 4:07 left.
Heather Reider had a break away and was taken down from behind as she approached the net, resulting in a penalty. North Eastern took advantage of the resulting power play. Charlotte Labre fired a shot over the shoulder of the Monocacy goalie with an assist by Radov. North Eastern took a 4-3 lead into the final period.
Unfortunately, with 2:34 left in the game, Monocacy was able to score the game-tying goal after a wild scramble in front of the North Eastern goal.
North Eastern remains on top of the MSHL standings with a 6-0-1 record.
In Monday’s win, the game was tight and full of action. Neither team backed down to the other and physical play was all over the ice. Referees let the girls play for most of the night, but several penalties were handed out during the contest, including four for roughing.
Both goalies were stellar in the net, but North Eastern was able to get a first-period goal from Tori Hayes. With 2:04 left in the period, Reynoso was deep in her defensive end when she fed teammate Monica Mumma a pass, who was waiting just outside the blue line. Mumma used her skate to direct the pass to a hard-charging Hayes, who entered the offensive end and fired a shot over the right shoulder of the goalie.
The game went to the third period with no further scoring. Bishop Shanahan/Downingtown East pulled their goalie late in the game and applied constant pressure on North Eastern goalie Alex Erdman. Erdman was a stone wall, stopping all 30 pucks shot her way to earn her ninth victory on the season and her fourth shutout.
Hayes added her second goal, an open net, unassisted goal, with just two seconds left in the game to seal the win.