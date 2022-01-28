North Eastern girls ice hockey teams posts tie, win in pair of games

Both goalies were stellar in the net, but North Eastern was able to get a first-period goal from Tori Hayes. With 2:04 left in the period, Reynoso was deep in her defensive end when she fed teammate Monica Mumma a pass, who was waiting just outside the blue line. Mumma used her skate to direct the pass to a hard-charging Hayes, who entered the offensive end and fired a shot over the right shoulder of the goalie.