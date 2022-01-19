North Eastern girls ice hockey team plays to rare 15-15 tie against Spalding

The North Eastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team hosted the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers Friday for a nonleague game at Ice World.
North Eastern (8-2-1) was playing without 12-of-20 regular varsity players, including their one and only goalie, due to many players Club Ice Hockey travel commitments for tournaments during the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend.
Varsity forward Anna Stamatos volunteered to play goalie and suited up for the first time in her ice hockey career. In addition, six junior varsity players were elevated to supplement the game-day roster.
The result was a 15-15 tie.
North Eastern won the opening faceoff and despite controlling the puck and entering the Cavaliers zone, they were repelled by Spalding’s goalie. Spalding countered and with one minute gone in the game, Mady Cipolla, scored her first of many to give Spalding the early lead. Cipolla added her second goal at the 10:48 mark of the first period to expand the Spalding lead to 2-0.
North Eastern was finally able to get on the board at the 8:57 mark of the opening period on a goal by Heather Reider, assisted by Michele Reynoso.
Then, just 14 seconds later, Molly Cain tied the score at 2 with an assist from Grace White. From this point, the game was back-and-forth and no team was able to extend their lead to more than two goals the rest of the way.
At the end of the first period, Spalding, behind Cipolla’s five goals, led 5-4.
Cain opened the scoring in the second period, just nine seconds in, to tie the game at 5 all.
Spaulding quickly countered with two more goals from Cipolla for a 7-5 lead, but North Eastern ended the period strong. Goals from Reider, White and Michele Radov in the final two minutes gave the home team a 9-8 lead with one period to play.
Cain scored her third goal to begin the final period with assist from Payton Greaver, which gave North Eastern a two-goal lead. Spalding erased the deficit rather quickly with two more goals by Cipolla.
North Eastern took its final lead with 3:31 led to play. An Eva Schisler goal, assisted by Cain, put North Eastern ahead, 15-14.
Spalding, though, would not flinch and Cipolla provided the game-tying goal at the 2:37 mark.
Cipolla, a senior who is committed to play women’s ice hockey for Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., scored all 15 goals for Spalding.
Goal scorers for North Eastern were Reider (4); Cain (3); Reynoso (3); Rylan Sachs, Devon Sachs, White, Schisler and Radov. Assists were credited to White (4); Greaver (3); Cain (2); Devon Sachs (2); Emmie Caulfield, Kelly McGonigle, and Reynoso.
In JV action, North Eastern beat Archbishop Spalding, 8-0, to improve to 4-2.