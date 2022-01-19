North Eastern girls ice hockey team plays to rare 15-15 tie against Spalding

North Eastern won the opening faceoff and despite controlling the puck and entering the Cavaliers zone, they were repelled by Spalding’s goalie. Spalding countered and with one minute gone in the game, Mady Cipolla, scored her first of many to give Spalding the early lead. Cipolla added her second goal at the 10:48 mark of the first period to expand the Spalding lead to 2-0.