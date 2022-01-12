North Eastern girls ice hockey team celebrates seniors, shuts out Montgomery or eighth win

The North Eastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team played host to and beat Montgomery, 8-0, Friday at Ice World in a Maryland Student Hockey League (MSHL) game.
North Eastern (5-0 league, 8-2 overall) maintained its dominance on the ice and stranglehold at the top of the MSHL league standings.
The night was a “Senior Night” for the 12 seniors on the North Eastern team, celebrating the accomplishments of their high school ice hockey careers. North Eastern was established in the 2019-20 season and six of the seniors started play that first year.
“They were instrumental in creating a positive team culture and establishing a level of excellence on the ice for everyone to emulate in the years to follow,” head coach Brian Reider said.
The six seniors are Heather Reider (Harford Tech), Morgan Kovacic (C. Milton Wright), Charlotte Labre (C. Milton Wright), Monica Mumma (Eastern Tech), Anna Stamatos (Park School) and Michele Reynoso (Catholic High).
The six remaining seniors joined the team in either the 2020 or 2021 seasons and are Molly Re (Harford Tech), Audrey Roberts (Harford Tech), Molly Cain (Notre Dame Prep), Rylan Sachs (Notre Dame Prep), Bella Donovan (Newark School) and Guinevere Donovan (Patterson Mill).
As for the game, it was a completely one-sided domination for North Eastern from start to finish. The local team was relentless on the ice and did not give Montgomery a chance to move the puck around anywhere. Montgomery was outshot, a staggering, 59-2.
Goal scorers for North Eastern were Tori Hayes (2), Donovan (2), Reider, Molly Cain, Addie Erdman and Labre. Assists were credited to Michele Radov (3), Roberts (3), Reider, Mumma, Cain, Claire Cook and Donovan.
Alex Erdman was in goal for North Eastern, earning her eighth victory of the season and her third shutout.
North Eastern will be back in action at Ice World on Friday at 6 p.m., taking on Archbishop Spaulding.