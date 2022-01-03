Coming off break, North Eastern girls ice hockey team shows no rust in 10-1 rout of Montgomery

The team was slow to get scoring going, but once Michele Reynoso scored on a power play, with assist from Michelle Radov, the flood gates were open. Just :56 later, North Eastern’s Heather Reider had a breakaway, but her shot was initially stopped by the Montgomery goalie. Teammate Eva Schisler, though, was able to collect the loose puck and stick it into the back of the goal for a 2-0 lead.