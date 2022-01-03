Coming off break, North Eastern girls ice hockey team shows no rust in 10-1 rout of Montgomery

The North Eastern girls high school varsity ice hockey team traveled to the Cabin John Ice Rink in Rockville Sunday, to play in a Maryland Student Hockey League (MSHL) league game versus Montgomery. The host team represents students who attend high schools in the Montgomery County area.
This was North Eastern’s first time back on the ice after the two-week holiday break and it was clear the time off didn’t hurt. North Eastern (7-2) rolled to a 10-1 win.
The team was slow to get scoring going, but once Michele Reynoso scored on a power play, with assist from Michelle Radov, the flood gates were open. Just :56 later, North Eastern’s Heather Reider had a breakaway, but her shot was initially stopped by the Montgomery goalie. Teammate Eva Schisler, though, was able to collect the loose puck and stick it into the back of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Then, with another minute and 28 seconds gone by, Anna Stamatos had a breakaway while being hounded by a Montgomery defender as she approached the goal. Stamatos alertly slid the puck to a wide-open teammate Tori Hayes.
Hayes unloaded a wicked wrist shot over the goalie’s outstretched arm for a 3-0 first period lead. North Eastern outshot Montgomery, 12-7.
North Eastern kept up the pressure in the second period, adding five more goals, while outshooting Montgomery, 18-6.
North Eastern closed the match with two, third period goals, while Montgomery avoided the shutout with their lone goal.
Goalie Alex Erdman made 15 saves for her seventh win of the season. The win improved North Eastern to 4-0 and in first place in the MSHL.
Hayes finished with a team-best three goals, while others with goals were Guin Donovan (2), Reynoso, Schisler, Monica Mumma, Radov and Charlotte Labre.
Adding assists were Claire Cook (3), Radov (2), Reider, Stamatos (2) and Reynoso.
North Eastern’s next home game at Ice World is Friday at 7:30 p.m. versus Montgomery.