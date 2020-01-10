The Fallston Cougars girls basketball team won its fourth straight game Thursday, winning on the road at C. Milton Wright, 67-41, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.
Senior point guard Chantel Curry once again led the Cougars (2-1, 6-4) with 18 points and three assists. Curry also pulled down four rebounds. Sophomore shooting guard Julia Skinner sank five three-pointers to put up 17 points for the Cougars.
Sophomore Jillian Crawford also reached double figures with 12 points and she also had six assists.
On the defensive end, senior forward Lauren Gabranski had an amazing rebounding game, pulling down 18 rebounds. She contributed four points.
CMW fell to 1-2 in division and 4-2 overall.
Bobcats rally
Bel Air overcame a large halftime deficit at Elkton Thursday to win, 38-36, in Chesapeake play.
The Bobcats (2-0, 7-0) outscored the Elks (0-3, 4-6), 25-12, in the second half after trailing at the half, 24-11.
Maggi Hall led the winners with nine points and six rebounds. Mackenzie Springer added eight points and Olivia Simon had four points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Huskies rebound
Patterson Mill (3-0, 6-2) rebounded from a pair of non-league losses to beat host Joppatowne (0-2, 2-5), 53-40, Thursday in Chesapeake play.
The Huskies led 23-14 at half.
Madison Knight led the scoring with 17 points and Delaney Madsen added 15 points. Bea Orsini also reached double figures with 10 points.
Rams top Warriors
In Susquehanna Division play, Edgewood (2-1, 4-6) defeated host Havre de Grace (1-2, 1-5), 56-47, Thursday.
Senior Skylar Lewis poured in a career-high 28 points to pace the Edgewood scoring. Sophomore Janice Rodriguez added 12 points and Alanna Whyte finished with seven points and 18 rebounds.
Ariana Tilley added six points and 10 rebounds. The Rams also had strong defensive performances from Milayo Oyekunle and Alexa Warren.
Cobras win
Harford Tech (3-0, 4-4) is atop the Susquehanna division after its 47-13 win over visiting Perryville (0-2, 0-4) on Thursday.
Alexa Baldwin scored 18 points to lead the Cobras, while Quren Santiago and Jada Maddox netted seven points apiece.
Hawks fall
Visiting North Harford (1-2, 1-6) lost to Rising Sun (2-1, 3-2), 39-31, in Susquehanna play Thursday.
Rachel Keeney led the efforts of the Hawks with 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and five blocks. Lily Macatee added six points and three steals, while Lauryn Warfield had two points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
Lexie Coldiron and Laynie Sheahy contributed four points each and Ky Keehan grabbed 10 rebounds.