Outlook: This year’s team is going to mainly focus on quickness because there are a lot of guards. “We are learning to connect this new group of ladies because we have transfers and freshman on the team this year. We have a lot of returners as well, so we should have a lot of leadership being presented on the court," coach McCluskey said. "During this season, I am looking for growth, as far as the upperclassmen guiding the freshman into the transition of Varsity basketball. I’m very excited to see what this year brings.”