The girls high school basketball season gets underway Thursday. Here is a look at Harford County’s teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Jimmia McCluskey (second season)
2018-19 record: 22-2
Top Returning players: Tristyn DeVeaux, Sr. (G/F); Cassandra Smith, Jr. (G/F)
Key New Players: Lynnea Pugh, Jr. (G); Sumer Edwards, Fr. (G)
Outlook: This year’s team is going to mainly focus on quickness because there are a lot of guards. “We are learning to connect this new group of ladies because we have transfers and freshman on the team this year. We have a lot of returners as well, so we should have a lot of leadership being presented on the court," coach McCluskey said. "During this season, I am looking for growth, as far as the upperclassmen guiding the freshman into the transition of Varsity basketball. I’m very excited to see what this year brings.”
Bel Air
Head coach: Calvin Skelton (16th season)
2018-19 record: 15-7
Top returning players: Maggi Hall, Sr. (F); Julianna Harden, Sr. (G); Emma Sanza, Jr. (G)
Key new players: Olivia Simon, Sr. (F); Amelia Svoboda, Jr. (F)
Outlook: This year’s team is a significant rebuild from last year’s squad. Led by all-county forward Maggi Hall and senior Julianna Harden, this year’s team will look to capitalize on athleticism, intelligence and chemistry.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Becky Dutko (sixth Season)
Top returning players: Courtney Frank, Sr. (F); Miranda Turner, So. (G)
Key new players: Maddie Nimmo, So. (G); Cailin Hetrick, Fr. (G)
Outlook: The Mustangs are looking to improve on last season’s record. “We have a tough schedule to contend with this year which will get us prepared for playoffs,” coach Dutko said. “The girls are working hard and working together to have a successful season.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Wes Laguerre (second season)
2018-19 record: 2-19
Top returning players: Skylar Lewis, Sr. (G); Milayo Oyekunle, Sr. (G/F); Nina Stewart, Sr. (G/F); Alexa Warren, Sr. (G); Kathryn Rambo, Sr. (F); Diamonae Maye, Sr. (F); Ariana Tilley, Jr. (F); McKayla Donovan, Jr. (F); Alanna Whyte, So. (C); Ionia Johnson, So. (G)
Key new players: Faith Minter, Jr. (G); Janice Rodriguez, So. (G); Harmony Madu, So. (C)
Outlook: “We are very excited about this upcoming season. We return a large number of players from last season, along with adding a couple players from the JV team,” coach Laguerre said. “We look to contend in our division and improve daily.”
Fallston
Head coach: Johnny Woods (second season)
2018-19 record: 13-13
Top returning players: Chantel Curry, Sr. (PG); Jillian Crawford, So. (SG); Lauren Gabranski, Sr. (F); Adrianna Mace, Jr. (C); Kelly Ann Perez, Jr. (F); Allie Book, So. (G); Amanda Sharpe, So. (C)
Key new players: Logan Ward, Sr. (F); Julia Skinner, So. (G)
Outlook: “We are looking to build on our finish to last season. We are young, but I believe we have one of the best backcourt combinations (Curry/Crawford) in the state, led by our senior PG (Chantel Curry),” coach Woods said. “Additionally, I am expecting breakout seasons from Adrianna “Dre” Mace and Kelly Ann Perez. Lastly, Allie Book and Amanda Sharpe (Big Homie) will surprise our opponents. I fully expect this team to be competitive against every team we play.”
Harford Christian
Head coach: Cheri Lefever (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 2-17
Top returning players: Kaylee Cullum, Sr. (PF); Charity Hess, Jr. (PG)
Key new players: Kenzie Olinger, Sr. (PF)
Outlook: The Eagles have been through a process rebuilding over the past two seasons. They have been working on their fundamentals and they are increasingly understanding basketball concepts. This year, they will look to build on experience and to be competitive in their league (MACSAC) games. “Staying healthy will be the key to a successful year. They’ve worked hard in practices and are setting goals for the season,” coach Lefever said.
Harford Tech
Head coach: Chris Towle (second season)
2018-19 record: 4-17
Top returning players: Alexa Baldwin, Jr. (G); Quren Santiago, Sr. (G); Kaitlyn Thacker, Jr. (F)
Key new players: Faith Bowlin, Jr. (G); Aniya Gibson, Fr. (F); Sofia Albi, Fr. (G; Ashley McElwain, Fr. (G)
Outlook: “We’ve had a solid start to the season. Great energy and commitment across the board,” coach Towle said. "It’s a great group of kids working hard to achieve a common goal.
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Lisa Koop (second season)
2018-2019 record: 8-13
Top returning players: Hannah Koop, Sr. (SF); Tamia Clark, Sr. (C); Munah Tukpei, Jr. (F); Jenna Koop, So. (F)
Key new players: Amayha Sheppard, Jr. (G); Dejanay Hayes, Jr. (PG)
Outlook: “We are excited about the upcoming season for the Lady Warriors. Although we are a rather young team, it is a great group with chemistry, enthusiasm, and determination,” coach Koop said. “Building upon last year’s advancements, we are excited to compete this season. There are no limits for the Lady Warriors.”
John Carroll
Preview information was not received from first year Patriots coach Tyrell Howard-Franklin.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Erica Kelly (eighth season)
2018-19 record: 10-11
Top returning players: KiYah Whitley, Sr. (PG); Janiece Bennett, Sr. (F/C); Yakiraah Corley, Sr. (F/C); Natarra Richardson, So. (G/F)
Key new players: Sheridan Van Horn, So. (PG); Jacinta Ejelou, Fr. (F)
Outlook: “As a team of mostly seniors, we plan to pick up where we left off. We will continue to work hard to improve our defense, individually and as a team. This should be an exciting season,” coach Kelly said.
North Harford
Head coach: Wendy Feight (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 9-12
Top returning players: Samantha Crone, Sr. (G); Lily Macatee, Jr. (G); Rachel Keeney, Jr. (G)
Key new players: Lexi Coldiron, Sr. (G); Maddie Pawlukovich, Jr. (G); Ky Keehan, Jr. (F); Lauryn Warfield, Jr. (F); Shaun Glogowski, Jr. (F); Laynie Sheahy, So. (G); Morgan Buckland, So. (G); Jenna Amrhein, Fr. (G); Lillian Duffy, Fr. (F); Sierra McManus, Fr. (F); Colette Rogers, Fr. (F)
Outlook: The Hawks have three returning players from last season, mainly due to graduating eight seniors. “With so many younger players, developing our court awareness while continuing to work on basic fundamentals is a priority,” coach Feight said. “This group of girls shows up to practice daily, ready to work hard and give you their best. This work ethic, drive, and commitment will hopefully lead to establishing our team identity and playing to our strengths.”
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Mike Getz (second season)
2018-19 record: 18-6
Top returning players: Delaney Madsen, Jr. (C); Madison Knight, So. (F); Bea Orsini, So. (G); Meadow Santoriello, Jr. (G); Michalea Truong, Jr. (G); Alivia Boddy, Jr. (G); Bella Mia Debigida, Jr. (F)
Key new players: Abby Bowling, So. (G); Adrianna Brown, Sr. (G); MacKenna Syeininger, Jr. (F); Alahna Crawford, So. (C)
Outlook: “With five returning starters and key reserves, the Huskies look to build upon last year’s Susquehanna Division title and playoff run. The Huskies aim to compete for a Chesapeake Division and regional title,” coach Getz said.