Harford County 2022-23 girls high school basketball preview: Fallston enters as defending 2A state champion.

A season ago, the Fallston Cougars brought a Class 2A girls basketball state championship back to Harford County. That team included 10 seniors and a repeat will be a tough challenge. C. Milton Wright also made a run, falling a win shy of the state semifinals. The Mustangs, too, are a completely different team. Both teams and others in the county and area will begin play Monday.

C. Milton Wright's Liv Nelson makes a move with Poly's Trinity Massenburg defending during a Class 3A state semifinal last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen

Coach: Jimmia McCluskey, fifth season

2022 record: 2-20

Top returners: Seniors Ja’Niya Doyle (G/F) and Sumer Edwards (G); junior Jazmyn Kemp (F/C); sophomores Nyjah Harris (G) and Bobbi Hector (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Jasmin Adams (F), Samirah McCaulla (C); sophomore Kimara Sewell (G); freshman Jael Taylor (G).

Outlook: “This season is going to have a different outcome compared to last year. I have watched girls from previous years develop leadership that can lead this team to victories,” McCluskey said. “This is a diverse group as far as grade levels, but it works because they are willing to work and learn from each other. This should be a fast-paced team that is willing to work together that can change people’s view on Aberdeen girls basketball. We have new people who bring talent and good energy to the team. I trust that this group will make me and my coaching staff proud.”

Bel Air

Coach: Calvin Skelton, 19th season

2022 record: 3-18

Top returners: Seniors Allie Tivvis (F) and Jaydyn Betters (C/F); junior Gabby Awuah (C/F); sophomore Paige Feick (G/F).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Rachel Taylor (G) and Carrie Ermentrout (G/F); sophomore Darby Doehring (G/F).

Outlook: “This year’s Bobcats are a mixture of athleticism and energy. Though inexperienced, this team may be dangerous once we have time to develop skills and chemistry,” Skelton said.

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Becky Dutko, ninth season

2022 record: 15-9

Top returners: Seniors Olivia Nelson (G), Charlotte Fisher (C), Katie Roszko (G) and Carys May (F).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: “This is a young and new team and we are getting used to working together. Our goal is just, do our best and be competitive this season,” Dutko said.

Edgewood

Coach: Wes Laguerre, fifth season

2022 record: 13-7

Top returners: Juniors Ronni Edwards (F), Kimora Barton (G/F), Saniya Brown (C) and La’kel Davis (G); sophomores Lilly Smeltzer (C) and Aryella Cullum (G).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Tori Figinski (G) and Anasia Johnson (F); junior Jummy Kadiri (F); sophomores Arianna Sisk (F) and Jasmine Oyekanmi (F); freshmen Samantha Donovan (G) and Jael Erickson (G).

Outlook: “With losing six seniors, we are going to be very young this year. However, I am very excited to see how our team plays together throughout the year,” Laguerre said. “We will have a strong schedule with this being our first season in the Chesapeake Division and a good nonconference schedule. Our goal is to continue to build the program and further what has been established by our former players.”

Fallston head coach Johnny Woods raises the championship trophy after last season's Class 2A state basketball championship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Johnny Woods, fourth season

2022 record: 24-4

Top returners: Senior Renae Gent (C); junior Ayla Galloway (PF); sophomore Natalie Wirth (PG).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Leah Rhinehart (G/F), Sarah Drzik (F), Maddy Burns (F) and Lindsey Dettloff (G); sophomores Sarah Gent (G) and Jadin Woods (G); freshmen Brooke Bolesta (F), and Grace Murphy (F).

Outlook: The Cougars are extremely young.

“We lost 10 seniors from our state championship team last year and we are rebuilding. However, we have three players (Renae Gent, Wirth, Galloway) who all made major contributions last year and I expect them to lead this team to similar heights,” Woods said. “Additionally, I am expecting special things from our other sharp shooting guards (Dettloff, Woods, Sarah Gent), our defensive specialists (Rhinehart, Burns, Murphy) and I expect every missed shot to be rebounded by Renae Gent, Galloway and Sarah Drzik.”

Freshman guard Bolesta will surprise opponents.

“Lastly, I fully expect this team to start slow as we confirm our rotations, but we will be a team that you will not want to play in late February,” Woods said.

Harford Tech's Amya Goodsell is back to give experience to a talented Cobras team. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech

Coach: Brad Hunt, third season

2022 record: 15-7

Top returners: Senior Anyia Gibson (F); juniors Jessica Castro (G), Sophia Mace (G/F), Jordan Strang (G/F) and Sarah Hunt (G/F); sophomores Faith Orsini (F) and Amya Goodsell (G).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Regan Crain (F); sophomores Madisen Morgan (G) and Destiny Baker (G).

Outlook: “We are fortunate to return seven players from last year’s team,” Hunt said. “We have high expectations for the season and look forward to the opportunity to compete and improve from the previous season.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: Chip Pross, first year

2022 record: 16-7

Top returners: Seniors Kayla Adams (G) and Carla Dunson (G); juniors Sanai Knox (F) and Azareya Whiting (F).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Lillian Alexander (G); freshman Ryleigh Curry (G).

Outlook: “We will look to establish a winning culture on and off the court at Havre de Grace. Excited about competing on every possession,” Pross said.

John Carroll

Coach: Holy Ismail, second season

2022 record: 13-8

Top returners: Sophomores Vivian Carrico (G/F) and Grace Marchetti (G).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Pieper McCue (C).

Outlook: “This will be a year of growth each day, every game. We have a team of mostly freshmen and sophomores and so experience will help with that growth,” Ismail said. “We are building a strong culture of togetherness and unselfish teamwork. We will learn a lot about ourselves early on. The sophomores have been to a championship once and I think they are really emerging as leaders on this team.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Erica Richardson, 14th season

2022 record: 1-16

Top returners: Senior Jacinta Ejelonu (G/F); sophomore Taylor Horsey (G).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Ailayh Williams (G/F); sophomore Celena Watson (PG).

Outlook: “I’m excited to see what the season will bring. We were very young last year and many players returned this year, Richardson said. “The girls that are new to the team are transitioning nicely and we’ve added former Lady Mariner KiYah Whitley to our coaching staff and she will work with our guards. Now that the renovations are complete, we have access to our new weight room and the accessibility to both gyms for practice. This year will look different.”

North Harford's Jenna Amrhein battles Havre de Grace defenders Jenna Koop, left, and Blessing Ayala during a game last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Wayne Huller Jr., second season

2022 record: 13-9

Top returners: Seniors Marissa Struhar (G), Lillian Duffy (G) and Jenna Amrhein, (PG); junior Caroline Nicholson (C).

Newcomers to watch: Lauren Nicholson, Payton Dinbokowitz, Anna Duffy, Olivia Tucker, Natalie Bishop, Mia Honig and Peyton Dawson.

Outlook: “Young and very determined group,” Huller said.

Patterson Mill

Coach: Rich Wilhelm, first season

2022 record: 14-7

Top returners: Seniors Ava Wheeler (PG), Ella Laurentius (C) and Piper Steinkraus (G); junior Kiley Wilhelm (F); sophomore Zoe Valan (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Kylee Connors (F) and Rylee Skirpan (G); sophomore Abby Shertzer (G); freshmen Rylie Madsen (F) and Sophia Trihn (G).

Outlook: “We are looking to be competitive this season in our division. The goal for the season is to improve with each game. We are looking for our returning players to provide leadership and energy,” Wilhelm said.

Perryville

Coach: Erin Flenard, first season

2022 record: 3-13

Top returners: Senior Mallory Stamper (G/F); juniors Taylor White (C) and Cienna Lily (G); sophomore Alyssa Stanley (G).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Sami Peterson (G/F); sophomore Zoey Graves (G/F).

Outlook: “Excited to watch this young team build strong rapport and develop their offensive endurance,” Flenard said.