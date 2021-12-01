Harford area high school girls basketball teams set to begin 2021-22 season

Outlook: “I think that this year is going to be the rebuilding year for Aberdeen. I call it this because majority of these girls have not played together, so they are learning how each individual person works on the court. Our team ranges from freshmen to seniors and having a year off can hurt a team,” McCluskey said. “They get along very well and will push each other every day in practice to get better. I like the fact that this group is willing to learn and work to see results. The goal this season is to be a fast and strong team.”