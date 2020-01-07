The Bel Air Bobcats undefeated girls basketball team reeled of its sixth straight win Monday night, turning back visiting Perry Hall, 60-50, in non-league action.
The Bobcats (6-0) were led by Maggi Hal’s 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jay Harden added 11 points and three assists, while Olivia Simon had nine points and eight boards.
The Bobcats led at the half, 26-16.
In a much lower scoring game played Friday, Bel Air beat visiting South Carroll, 29-22, in non-league play.
Simon led the win with 10 points and five rebounds. Hall added nine points and Harden contributed two points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Bobcats led at half, 19-11.
Cougars are .500
Fallston (4-4) end its record Monday its 59-31, non-league win over visiting Francis Scott Key.
Senior point guard Chantel Curry led the offense with 16 points and four assists, while sophomore shooting guard Julia Skinner added 12 points.
Sophomore Jillian Crawford added 11 points and four assists, while sophomore Allie Book chipped in seven points and three rebounds.
On the defensive end, senior Logan Ward led the team in rebounds with seven, while senior Lauren Gabranski pulled down six rebounds. Junior Adrianna Mace had six rebounds and four steals.
Hawks slip to 1-5
North Harford (1-5) lost at Hereford, 62-18, Monday in non-league play.
Rachel Keeney scored six points for the Hawks and Lexie Coldiron added four points.
Other Monday score
In other non-league action played Monday, Edgewood (3-5) lost at John Carroll (4-5), 53-20. Stats were not provided.
Cobras edge Mariners
It was a tight non-division game played Friday at Joppatowne (2-4), where Harford Tech (3-3), eked out a 49-48 win.
Alexa Baldwin led the Cobras with 21 points, while Kaitlyn Thacker added 10 points and five rebounds. Quren Santiago chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.
Warriors lose
Havre de Grace (1-4) dropped a close game Friday, falling to visiting Concordia Prep, 42-37, in non-league play.
Juniors Dejanay Hayes and Amayha Sheppard led the Warriors with 12 points apiece.
Other Friday score
Patterson Mill (5-1) suffered its first loss, falling to visiting Maryvale Prep, 55-37, in a non-league contest. Stats were not provided.