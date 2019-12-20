In a battle of two unbeatens, Patterson Mill and visiting C. Milton Wright went toe-to-toe Thursday in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.
The Huskies (2-0, 5-0) rolled out to a big lead and despite the final winning score of 49-40, the game wasn’t really close.
The Mustangs (1-1, 4-1) scored the game’s first points, a three-point basket from Courtney Frank, but the Mustangs failed to score again in the opening quarter.
The Huskies, meanwhile, were a reason why. Their defense forced turnovers and the Mustangs also had a little bad luck with back-to-back shots rolling around the rim and out. Huskies center Delaney Madsen also blocked two shots in the first half.
“Our key was to take the ball out of Maddie Nimmo’s hands, so we played a diamond and one the whole game,” Huskies coach Mike Getz said. “Meadow Santoriello did a great job on her the whole game.”
Offensively, Patterson Mill scored 14 straight points to grab control. CMW then scored the first four points in the second quarter, but the Huskies, most notably Madison Knight, outscored the Mustangs 17-6 the rest of the quarter.
Knight knocked down three, three-point shots in the quarter and the Huskies took a commanding 31-13 lead into the half. “Honestly, I shoot three’s, but I don’t shoot very many three’s,” Knight said. “Tonight I was just open and I was just like, oh, I guess I can take this shot. It was just thinking on my feet.”
Knight made four long range shots in the game and finished with a game-high 15 points.
Meadow Santoriello (10 points) tossed in a pair of three-pointers for the Huskies in the third quarter as the lead continued to grow. The Huskies led 40-21 through three quarters.
The Mustangs were able to make a few shots down the stretch that made the score respectable. Miranda Turner made a pair of three-pointers to finish with eight and Maddie Nimmo, who scored 35 points last time out, added four points to end with a team-high 10 points.
“We didn’t get a lot of breaks, we made a lot of fundamental mistakes, bad passes, not blocking out defensively, letting them get second and third opportunities,” Mustangs coach Becky Dutko said. “I think this was a game we beat ourselves.”
Paige Medinger added seven points for the Mustangs, while Madsen had nine for the Huskies.
Eagles beat Mariners
Aberdeen (1-1, 3-1) picked up division win number one Thursday, beating visiting Joppatowne (0-1, 2-3), 46-38, in Chesapeake play.
Cassandra Smith led the Eagles scoring with 17 points, while Lakerra Cooper added 10 points and Lynnea Pugh contributed seven points.
Cougars beat Elks
Fallston (1-2, 2-3) also won in Chesapeake play, beating visiting Elkton, 56-39, Thursday.
Sophomore Jillian Crawford led the Cougars with 17 points and four rebounds, while junior Adrianna Mace added eight points, one steal and five rebounds.
Senior Chantel Curry and sophomore Allie Book had seven points and three rebounds a piece, while senior Lauren Gabranski continued her rebounding dominance with 10. Sophomore Amanda Sharpe added six points and three blocks.
Rams drop Indians
Edgewood (1-1, 2-3) beat visiting North East (0-2, 2-4), 37-26, Thursday in Susquehanna Division play.
Sophomore Alanna Whyte had a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 steals to pace the Rams.
Arianna Tilley scored nine points and she grabbed 12 rebounds. Skylar Lewis also scored nine points for the Rams.
Hawks lose at home
North Harford (1-1, 1-4) fell to visiting Bo Manor (2-0, 5-1), 33-22, Thursday in Susquehanna play.
Morgan Buckland led with seven points and a steal and Rachel Keeney had six points, three rebounds and a steal.
Warriors fall, too
Havre de Grace (1-1, 1-3) lost to visiting Harford Tech (2-0, 2-3), 46-30, Thursday in Susquehanna play.
Dejanay Hayes scored 10 points to pace the Warriors. Hannah Koop added seven points.