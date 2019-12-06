Girls basketball teams from Bel Air and Patterson Mill were both winners Thursday as the regular season got started.
Bel Air’s win came at Harford Tech where the Bobcats knocked off the Cobras, 40-27.
Maggi Hall led the Bel Air win with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Alexa Baldwin scored 13 points to pace Tech and Quren Santiago added 11 points.
Bel Air led at the half, 14-11.
Huskies beat Indians
Patterson Mill won at home, beating North East, 42-20.
Madison Knight led the way with 15 points, while Delaney Madsen and Meadow Santoriello added nine points apiece. Bea Orsini contributed seven points.
The Huskies led 10-6 after one quarter, 22-10 at half and 28-16 after three.