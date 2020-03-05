Harford Tech, Bel Air girls both win region basketball titles

Girls basketball teams from Harford Tech and Bel Air both won region championships Wednesday night and in both cases, ended a drought.
Tech won its first ever girls basketball region title, beating visiting Fallston, 49-46, in the Class 2A East Region I final.
Bel Air won its first title since 1979, defeating visiting Aberdeen, 38-33, in 3A North Region II play.
Both teams will be in action Friday in state quarterfinal play and it appears both will be on the road. Times and sites, however, to be determined.
Patterson Mill, meanwhile, was beaten in overtime at Bo Manor, 48-44, in the 1A East Region I final.
At Tech, the Cobras scored the first points of the game in the first minute, but Fallston scored the next 12 before the Cobras scored three from the foul line in the final 31 seconds of the quarter.
The Cougars (14-9) led 12-8 at the end of the quarter, but Tech took control in quarter two. Senior Quren Santiago scored nine points in the quarter and her back-to-back baskets had the Cobras (16-6) ahead, 25-21.
Fallston sophomore Jillian Crawford kept the Cougars close with 11 of her game-high 21 points in the quarter. Tech took a 32-29 lead into the halftime break.
30 seconds into the second half Tech center Kaitlyn Thacker was hit with her fourth foul. Just over a minute later, Fallston senior Chantel Curry also picked up her fourth foul.
Crawford’s three midway through the third quarter pulled the Cougars even, 34 all, but Tech slipped back ahead, 39-38, with a timeout on the floor and 3:03 left in the quarter.
Neither team scored again in the quarter, but Alexa Baldwin, a Tech junior, collected her fourth foul with 2:06 left in the quarter.
Tech then scored five straight to begin the final quarter, with three coming from a shot by Ashley McElwain, who was in the game collecting minutes with Baldwin on the bench.
The Tech lead was 44-38 with the five points, but Fallston closed the gap to two, 44-42, with 5:09 to play.
A short time later, Crawford’s final basket, a banker three-pointer, retied the game 45-45.
The game was still locked at 45 all with 1:30 remaining. Santiago, who led the winners with 15 points, made a free throw with 1:02 to play.
“It’s amazing, I’ve dreamed of this since freshman year. We couldn’t accomplish it freshman year but this year I told them I had a mission and I wanted to achieve my goal and we did,” Santiago said. “We got to be put on the banner up there that says regional champs and no other team [girls basketball] at Harford Tech has been able to do that.”
Santiago also made two free throws later that all but sealed the game. Kelly Ann Perez added a free throw for the Cougars and Baldwin added one for Tech with less than five seconds left.
On a miss from Baldwin, the ball was given to Crawford, but her full court heave was well short and the celebration was on.
“I’m really, really proud, I’m really happy for my seniors Quren Santiago, Jada Maddox, Jasmine Gross, all the girls that have been here through all the ups and downs, they really showed great leadership,” Tech head coach Brad Hunt said. “I’m just along for the ride with them.”
The Cougars were their own worst enemy at times, but none more evident than from the free throw line.
The Cougars were 15-for-30 from the line, including a 3-for-11 showing in the second half. “And we work on it, cause when you get in the playoffs, it comes down to free throws,” Fallston head coach Johnny Woods said. “In the second half, 15 or 20 percent, you can’t win that way and kudos to the other side because they made their foul shots. When it’s tight like this, as you can see, that’s what it come down to. They were the better team.”
Tech shot 18 free throws, making 12.
Aniya Gibson and Jada Maddox added eight points apiece for the Cobras, while Perez and Curry each had nine points for Fallston.
Bobcats beat Eagles
Bel Air’s win was a come from behind deal as the Eagles led the game at the half, 19-15.
Emma Sanza scored 11 points to pace the Bobcats (18-2) scoring.
“Tonight’s game was a complete team effort. Every player starred in their role, whether they were asked to start, come off the bench, or to just cheer on their teammates, Bobcats head coach Calvin Skelton said. "I’m especially proud of the leadership that our seniors provided and the way Emma Sanza stepped up and carried us through a pivotal stretch. I’d also like to acknowledge the outstanding job done by Coach McCluskey and her team.”
Aberdeen junior Cassandra Smith scored 23 points for the Eagles (15-8).
“I’m just very proud of the work that my girls have put in this season. We didn’t get to reach our goal this year, but every game we taught each other something new to bring to the next game. We will take this year and build on it for next season,” Eagles head coach Jimmia McCluskey said.
Huskies fall short
At Bo Manor, the Eagles (17-5) led 18-16 at half and the Bo Manor lead grew to 32-23 after three quarters.
The lead was 34-23 lead in fourth before Patterson Mill scored 13 in a row to go ahead, 36-34. Patterson Mill (13-10) led 39-36 with 20 seconds left, but a Bo Manor shooter was fouled on a three-point attempt and all three free throws were made, sending the game to overtime, tied 39-39.
Delaney Madsen scored 17 points to lead the Huskies and Madison Knight added 10 points.