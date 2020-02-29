Edgewood, Aberdeen, C. Milton Wright, North Harford, Joppatowne and Patterson Mill begin girls basketball playoffs with wins

The Edgewood Rams girls basketball team overcame a bit of a slow start Friday to pull away and beat visiting Patapsco, 51-33, in a Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal.
In addition, teams from Joppatowne, Patterson Mill, North Harford, Aberdeen and C. Milton Wright were also in the win column.
In Edgewood, the Rams (8-13) led 11-10 after one quarter, but with a defense that turned up the heat, Edgewood outscored Patapsco (4-13), 29-11, over the middle two quarters to gain full control.
The defense forced multiple turnovers to increase the lead to 25-17 at the half. A 13-4 run to open the third quarter then pushed the Rams ahead, 38-21, and the the Rams lead was 40-21 at the end of three quarters.
“We picked it up in the second half, there was a lot of fouls in the beginning of the game we kind of just sent them to the line and Patapsco, they’re a good free throw shooting team, so that’s why it was close,” Rams head coach Wes Laguerre said. Half of Patapsc’s first quarter points came from the line.
“Once we changed our defense, kind of went half court, we forced Patapasco to come to us in a more condensed court and I think that’s where we really picked it up and we had more fast break opportunities,” Laguerre said.
McKayla Donovan, who led the Rams scoring with a career-high 18 points, scored eight in the third quarter. She made four, three-point baskets in the game.
Alexa Warren, who ignited the Rams defense with multiple steals, scored 12 points and Skylar Lewis added 10 points.
Jess Kaur had 14 points for the Patriots.
Edgewood will travel to top seed Bel Air (16-2) Monday for a 5 p.m. game.
Also in 3A North play, Aberdeen and CMW were victorious.
Aberdeen (14-7) rolled over visiting Kenwood (3-19), 62-27.
Cassandra Smith led the Eagles with 14 points and five steals, while Lynnea Pugh added 13 points.
Tristyn DeVeaux had 11 points and three steals and Gianna Braxton contributed 10 points, one steal and three blocks.
CMW (14-7) had an even easier time with visiting Dundalk (0-19) in an 62-13 win.
Maddie Nimmo scored 22 points for the Mustangs and Kristen Martin added nine.
CMW will host Aberdeen at 6 p.m. Monday.
2A East
North Harford (10-11) was a 40-28 winner over visiting North East (8-14) in 2A East Region I action.
Lexie Coldiron led the Hawks with 14 points, three assists and three steals, while Lily Macatee (one rebound, one steal) and Ky Keehan (13 rebounds, three steals, five blocks) both scored six points.
Laynie Sheahy added five points and a steal and Lauryn Warfield had five points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Also, Rachel Keeney had two points, three rebounds and four steals and Shaun Glogowski contributed two points, two rebounds and one steal.
The Hawks will visit top second Harford Tech (14-6) Monday at 6 p.m.
Fallston, the two seed, drew a bye and the Cougars (13-8) will host Elkton (6-15) Monday at 6 p.m. The Elks defeated Rising Sun (9-11), 43-37, Friday.
1A East
Joppatowne and Patterson Mill picked up wins Friday in 1A East Region I play.
The Mariners (7-14) won at Havre de Grace (9-11), 44-30. Stats were not provided for the winners.
For the Warriors, Hannah Koop closed her career with 14 points, while fellow senior captain Tamia Clark added nine points.
Joppatowne will visit top seed Bo Manor (15-5) Monday at 6 p.m.
Patterson Mll (12-9), meanwhile, dominated visiting Perryville (1-19), for a 64-25 win. The Huskies led at halftime, 38-12, after jumping out to 26-4 lead through one quarter
Madison Knight scored 24 points to lead the win and Delaney Madsen added 15.
The Huskies will host Kent County (12-9) at 5 p.m. Monday. Kent defeated Colonel Richardson (5-16), 64-44, Friday.