Patterson Mill comes from behind to beat Bel Air in girls basketball play

With a division championship already wrapped up, the Bel Air Bobcats girls basketball team looked to end its UCBAC Chesapeake Division season with a win Wednesday night over visiting nearby rival Patterson Mill.
The Bobcats (10-2, 15-2) seemed well on their way to a victory after a 39-point first half, but late heroics by the Huskies (7-5, 10-9) forced overtime and the Huskies won the game, 63-62.
“We continued to play hard and Bel Air shot the lights out in the first half, shot very well,” Huskies coach Mike Getz said. “We tried to go from man to a 23 to a 32 trying to find something to stop them and they were scoring like crazy, but the girls, all the credit, they played hard the second half and defensively is how we came back.”
Bel Air led 18-7 after one quarter and the lead was as much 17 in the second quarter.
Patterson Mill, though, hung tough and with an 8-0 run late in the first half, had the deficit down to nine, 31-22.
The Bobcats led at the half, 39-27.
Bel Air had the lead back up to 15, 51-36, early in the third quarter, but the Huskies came back. Bea Orsini’s consecutive three-point baskets brought the Huskies to within nine, 53-44, at the end of the third quarter.
Orsini (10 points) opened the fourth quarter scoring and the Bobcats lead was seven, 53-46. Mikaela Truong (eight points) made 2-of-3 free throws to shave off another point (55-50), but Bel Air’s Maggi Hall pulled off a little dipsy-do lay up to push the lead back to seven, 57-50.
Madison Knight then made a pair of baskets for the Huskies, who were within three, 57-54, with 2:10 to play.
Less than a minute later and score unchanged, Huskies center Delaney Madsen was hit with her fifth foul.
Her replacement, BellaMia DeBrigida, answered the call.
With under :30 to play, DeBrigida (eight points) tossed in a game-tying three-point shot. The game went to overtime tied 57-57. Bel Air’s Hall (15 points) fouled out 32 seconds into the period.
In the extra four-minute period, Troung made two free throws for a 59-57 Huskies lead, but with Amelia Svoboda making 3-of-4 free throws and Jay Harden (eight points) adding a basket, Bel Air was back ahead, 62-59.
Troung added two more free throws to make it 62-61 and Knight put the Huskies ahead for good with her final basket and 26th point.
Bel Air still had time, but a turnover led to fouls with under 10 seconds to play. The Huskies missed both front ends of the 1-and-1′s, but Bel Air could not get the rebound.
Olivia Simon scored 14 points for the Bobcats and Mackenzie Springer added nine.
“I thought that they were the much smarter basketball team when they had to be,” Bobcats coach Calvin Skelton said. “When it came down to executing plays, we made really stupid plays and they exploited us and that’s just what it was. That’s helped by the fact that we went 5-for-15 from the free throw line in the second half.”
The Huskies were 4-for-7 at the line in the second half.
Eagles win two
Aberdeen (7-5, 11-7) won twice in two days. The latest win came Wednesday at Elkton (1-10, 6-14), 53-39.
Three Eagles scored in double figures with Tristyn DeVeaux leading the way with 13 points. Cassandra Smith added 12 points and Amanda Bryant added 10.
The Eagles were also in the win column Tuesday, beating visiting South Carroll, 55-48, in non-league action.
Smith led the Eagles with 14 points and Lynnea Pugh added 10 points.
Bryant and DeVeaux had eight points apiece.
Cougars edged at home
Fallston (13-8) was edged at home Wednesday, 42-40, by Manchester Valley in a non-league game.
Senior guard Chantel Curry led the Cougar offense with 12 points and two assists, while sophomore Katie Kogler scored eight points and she grabbed three rebounds.
Kelly Ann Perez pulled down eight rebounds and Adrianna Mace had six rebounds. Lauren Gabranski and Logan Ward each pulled down five rebounds for the Cougars.
Hawks beat Warriors
Havre de Grace (8-6, 9-10) lost at North Harford (8-6, 9-10), 57-50, Wednesday night in Susquehanna Division action.
Amayha Sheppard led the Warriors with 13 points. Hannah Koop added 12 points.
North Harford stats were not provided.
Cobras beat Rams
Harford Tech (12-2, 13-6) closed out its Susquehanna season with a 59-36 win at Edgewood (6-8, 8-12) on Tuesday.
Jada Maddox led the Cobras with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
Alexa Baldwin added 12 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Quren Santiago had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Also, Anyia Gibson contributed nine points and 12 rebounds and Kaitlyn Thacker had seven points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Skylar Lewis finished with 13 points to pace the Rams. Harmony Madu added nine points and 12 rebounds, while McKayla Donovan and Janice Rodriguez each finished with seven points.