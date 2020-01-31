The Harford Tech girls basketball team edged closer to a UCBAC Susquehanna Division title Thursday, beating a hot Havre de Grace team, 70-56. The Warriors (6-3, 7-7) had won four straight, while Tech (8-1, 9-5) celebrates its fifth consecutive win.
Junior Alexa Baldwin scored 27 points to lead the Cobras scoring. Quren Santiago also reached double figures with 13 points, while Aniya Gibson added eight points. Also for Tech, Kaitlyn Thacker scored seven points and Jada Maddox netted five points.
Junior Amayha Sheppard led the Warriors with 17 points and fellow junior Dejanay Hayes added 11 points.
Mustangs top Huskies
C. Milton Wright (5-3, 10-4) avenged an early season loss with a 66-55 win over visiting Patterson Mill (5-3, 8-7) Thursday in Chesapeake Division play.
The game was tied 29-29 at the half.
The Mustangs had for players in double figures, led by Miranda Turner’s 18 points. Courtney Frank scored 15 and Maddie Nimmo tossed in 13. Ginney Donley chipped in 10 for the Mustangs.
Bella DeBrigida scored 16 points to pace the Huskies and Delaney Madsen added 11 points.
Eagles beat Mariners
Aberdeen (4-4, 7-6) added a Chesapeake win Thursday, winning at Joppatowne (1-7, 4-10), 58-37.
Cassandra Smith led the Eagles scoring with 16 points and Tristyn DeVeaux added 15 points. Lynnea Pugh also reached double figures with 11 points.
Cougars beaten by Elks
Fallston (4-4, 8-7) was upset at Elkton (1-7, 5-11) Thursday, dropping the Chesapeake game, 71-63.
Sophomore Jillian Crawford led Fallston’s offense with 18 points and she added five rebounds. Sophomore Allie Book chipped in eight points and she also had four rebounds.
Additionally, senior Chantel Curry added six points, 10 assists and five steals.
On the defensive end, senior Logan Ward grabbed 14 rebounds, along with six points and three steals. Senior Lauren Gabranski added 10 rebounds, four points and four steals.
Eagles top Hawks
North Harford (5-4, 6-8) fell at Bo Manor (6-2, 9-4) Thursday in Susquehanna play, 49-32.
Lauryn Warfield led the efforts of the Hawks with seven points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Laynie Sheahy (two rebounds, two steals) and Rachel Keeney (four rebounds, two steals, one block) both scored six points. Lily Macatee added four points, two rebounds and one steal and Ky Keehan had four points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.