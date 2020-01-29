The Bel Air girls basketball team reeled off its 12th straight win Tuesday evening, but not without serious challenge from visiting Fallston.
The Bobcats (7-0, 12-0) overcame a 18-12 halftime deficit to win the UCBAC Chesapeake Division game, 40-37.
Amelia Svoboda scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace the Bobcats. Jay Harden added eight points, six boards and two steals, while Maggi Hall contributed six points and nine rebounds.
Jillian Crawford led Fallston’s (4-3, 8-6) efforts with 13 points and seven rebounds. Lauren Gabranski added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Chantel Curry chipped in five points, while adding five assists and five steals. On the defensive end, Logan Ward commanded the boards with 11 rebounds, while also scoring three points.
Huskies beat Elks
Patterson Mill (5-2, 8-6) picked up a Chesapeake win at home on Tuesday, knocking off Elkton (0-7, 4-11), 57-53.
Elkton led 31-22 at half.
Delaney Madsen and Bea Orsini shared high scoring honors with 15 points. Madison Knight added 12 points.
Warriors top Tigers
Havre de Grace (6-2, 7-6) moved over the .500 mark Tuesday with its 64-59 Susquehanna Division win over visiting Rising Sun (3-5, 6-6).
Hannah Koop led the scoring with 18 points, while Tamia Clark netted 16 for the Warriors. Warriors coach Lisa Koop said, “A true team effort led to the win.”
Hawks beat Panthers
North Harford (5-3, 6-7) also won in Susquehanna play Tuesday, defeating host Perryville (0-7, 0-9), 44-39.
Lauryn Warfield posted the double-double to lead the Hawks, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one block.
Lily Macatee added nine points, two rebounds and three steals, while Rachel Keeney had eight points, four rebounds and four steals.
Ky Keehan contributed three points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Mustangs beat Eagles
C. Milton Wright (4-3, 9-4) knocked off host Aberdeen (3-4, 6-6), 45-37, in Chesapeake play Tuesday.
Maddie Nimmo led the scoring with 16 points and Miranda Turner added 11. Courtney Frank and Cailin Hetrick added six points apiece.
Rams fall
Edgewood (3-5, 5-10) dropped its Susquehanna game Tuesday at home, losing to Bo Manor (5-2, 8-4), 40-36.
Skylar Lewis led the game scoring with 19 points.