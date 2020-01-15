The Bel Air Bobcats girls basketball team improved to a perfect 8-0 Tuesday afternoon with an 46-31 win over visiting C. Milton Wright.
The Bobcats (3-0 in league play) broke open a 5-5 game with a 16-3 run and the Mustangs (1-3, 4-4) never fully recovered in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.
“I feel like our defense is always where we hang our hat. If you look at the scores of the teams that we’ve played, we hold everybody under their scoring average,” Bel Air coach Calvin Skelton said.
The same held true Tuesday.
Tied at 5, Bel Air scored the next nine in the quarter to lead 14-5 at its end. A 7-3 second quarter sent the game to the half with Bel Air ahead, 21-8.
The unfortunate reality for the Mustangs was one made basket over a 12-minute stretch.
It wasn’t much better for the Mustangs over the first three minutes of the third quarter. Bel Air scored four points in that stretch to lead 25-8, before the Mustangs put together a run.
“That’s pretty much been the story for the last four games…we’re taking shots but they’re just not falling,” Mustangs coach Rebecca Dutko said. “I can’t say that they’re bad shots either. It’s just that we’re in a shooting slump right now.” The Mustangs have lost all four games referenced after starting the season with four straight wins.
It was a Ginny Donley basket that led to 17 points for the Mustangs over the final five minutes of the third quarter. Bel Air lost Maggi Hall to four fouls in the quarter and the Bobcats offense just wasn’t the same.
The Mustangs run closed the deficit to eight, 33-25, at the end of three quarters. CMW sophomore Maddie Nimmo, who led all scorers with 21 points, scored 11 in the quarter. “That’s a lot for a sophomore to put on their shoulders and take over and try to dish it out,” Dutko said about Nimmo.
The Bobcats lead was 10, 37-27, with 4:26 left in the game. CMW called timeout and out of it, scored four unanswered to get within six, 37-31.
Bel Air, though, had the answer with plays from two seniors. Point guard Jay Harden took the ball into the paint for a three-point play (40-31) and Hall (eight points, eight rebounds, four steals) returned to the game to make a steal and then drive the floor for a layup and 42-31 lead.
The Mustangs went cold over the final three minutes, while the Bobcats added four more to finalize the score.
Bel Air senior Olivia Simon (seven rebounds, four blocks) led the Bobcats scoring with nine points. Amelia Svboda (seven rebounds, two blocks) and Emma Sanza (four assists) added six points each.
“This is a surprise, we didn’t set our goals at a certain number of wins and losses,” coach Skelton said about the 8-0 start. “it’s nice that this happened, but again it’s not what we’re going for. All we want to do is play the best that we can play.”
Hawks beat Cobras
Host North Harford (2-2, 2-6) defeated Harford Tech (3-1, 4-5), 49-39, Tuesday night in Susquehanna Division play.
Lexie Coldiron, led the Hawks with 13 points, two rebounds and four steals, while Rachel Keeney added 11 points, two rebounds and five steals.
Other leaders for North Harford were Lily Macatee, six points, three rebounds, five steals; Laynie Sheahy, seven points, one rebound, one steal; and Lauryn Warfield, eight points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Warriors top Indians
Havre de Grace (2-2, 2-5) defeated visiting North East, (0-3, 2-6), 42-30, Tuesday in Susquehanna action.
Senior Hannah Koop led the Warriors with 19 points.
Rams drop Panthers
Edgewood (3-1, 5-6)) also won in Susquehanna play Tuesday, beating host Perryville (0-3, 0-50, 58-31.
Senior Skylar Lewis led the charge offensively with 19 points and sophomore Ionia Johnson finished with nine points and six steals.
Junior McKayla Donovan added eight points and three assists.