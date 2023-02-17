Varsity Q&A: After successful dual run, Bel Air wrestling’s Gavin McDowell turns attention toward individual tournaments

Gavin McDowell is a senior leader for the Bel Air wrestling team that’s coming off a regional dual championship and an appearance in the Class 3A state dual semifinals.

Earlier this season, McDowell achieved his 100th career victory, a feat even more prestigious since he accomplished it in three years after losing a whole season to the pandemic.

As McDowell gets set to this week’s Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference tournament, McDowell spoke to the Aegis about his team and his career. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity):

Coming off the dual portion of the season and all you accomplished, what are you and your team looking to take from the experience going forward to the upcoming individual tournaments?

I think it will be a huge confidence boost. A lot of people didn’t think we’d make it this far, a team that was supposed to be a “big failure” made it to states, I think its a just a huge confidence boost for everybody, especially the new wrestlers.

I noticed the way you said “big failures,” am I sensing some motivation coming from that?

Of course. I had a bunch of people from a bunch of different teams come tell me that our team wasn’t going to be as good as last year. We had a good number of seniors that graduated. For us to just show out the way we did this year was amazing.

You got your 100th career win this year, what does that mean to reach that milestone, especially after losing a year?

For me, it was also a confidence boost. A lot of people don’t even hit it in four years. I managed to hit it without our sophomore year. I hit that milestone and it was a big moment for me. I was really proud.

Does anything chance in preparation or approach shifting from duals to individual tournaments?

For me personally, now I don’t have to feel the stress of seeing where I team is pointwise, I can just go out there and wrestle as good as I can.

Last year you were sixth at states, what is the drive this year and what’s going to be the difference to get you higher up the podium or to win a championship?

A bunch of doubters. People told me I’d be a failure if I didn’t win states this year, if I don’t win UCBACs, regionals, that my whole wrestling career up until now has been a failure. It’s a drive I have to constantly prove people wrong.

You said you’ve been wrestling 13 years, what got you started?

My dad. My dad offered me the idea, I was a huge fan of wrestling, WWE. This was a whole new look at it and I just got sucked into it.

Was it an instant love affair with the sport?

It was love at first sight.

Did you take to it naturally or did you need a lot of work to get to the level you’re at now?

My first year, it didn’t go too great. I guess that’s what you expect from a first-year wrestler. But as I went on and on, I progressively got better, going to places in PA, Virginia, New Jersey. I have a bunch of people to thank for how far I’ve come. I wouldn’t say any of its off pure talent, it’s off pure hard work.

Are you going to wrestle in college?

Yes, I will be wrestling at Cogar University in South Carolina.

Who’s been the toughest opponent you’ve faced?

When it comes to best wrestler that I’ve ever wrestled, it would have to be either Garhett Dickenson at Linganore or one of the Brennemen brothers at Northern Garrett. But mentally, my hardest match was Cruz Cespedes my freshman year, my friend, in UCBAC finals.

Now, I want to know a little more about your team. Which of your teammates will make the best coach some day?

Either Cade Zengel or Chris Nice. Cade Zengel has a leadership quality not a lot of people see, but it just happens to be there, a lot of people look up to him. Chris Nice is a very technical and skilled wrestler, he explains his moves very well. I think either would make a great coach.

If you had to pick one teammate to be your tag team partner to go after the WWE titles, who would it be?

Saivon Ricketts. He’s my best friend throughout so many years, I couldn’t do anything without that guy. He’s my biggest motivator ever.

If there was a team dinner, who would you want to keep as far away from the kitchen as possible?

Chris Vonziah.

If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing your buying?

I’d buy my mom a brand new house.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully graduated college with a good job, on my way to go do professional wrestling in WWE.