Perryville senior Kristyn Gardner taking diamond talents to Rider University

Kristyn Gardner, a Perryville High School senior, recently made a big decision.
Gardner signed a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Rider University, a division one school located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
“I’d probably say the atmosphere, it’s got a mix of the homely atmosphere mixed with a lively atmosphere,” Gardner said about Rider. “So, you’re getting a little bit of both, while you’re there and just the people there. Everyone I met when I’ve gone on my visits, everyone’s very nice, kind and it really pulled me towards the school.”
Gardner, who is a strong catcher, plans to study business administration and hopes to minor in digital marketing.
Gardner chose Rider over a pair of other schools. “I was actually looking at Wilmington University, they had offered me and Salisbury University and I just decided that Rider was the best fit for me,” Gardner said.
The choice of Rider wasn’t just about softball. “It was a mix of both, I wanted good competition and Wilmington being a D-2 and Rider, a D-1, that wasn’t really something that bothered me,” Gardner said. “I was comfortable going D-1 or D-2, but just the school in itself, I felt like Rider was the better place for me. I wanted to have more college atmosphere and I just felt like Wilmington couldn’t offer that, because they didn’t have dorms on campus and they didn’t have any type of dining or anything like that on campus.”
As for playing at Rider, Gardner has a plan. “They do have catchers on the team now and just like anything else, it’s gonna be something I have to work for. These girls have been there longer than I have,” Gardner said. “They’ve kind of built themselves a spot where they’re comfortable at...playing or not playing, whichever it is, so I’m just going to go and do my best to get the starting position and just work my butt off like I have been.”
At 5′-6″, Gardner isn’t the biggest of catchers, but she’s really good at the position and she loves it. “I think for me, just being able to be a leader on the field and having that sense of, not control, but sort of that mental role on the field,” Gardner said of the position. “I like that feeling and I like being able to, like distinctly tell people and be able to know what’s going to happen and be able to control the game, how I want it to play out.”
Gardner, who throws and bats right handed, says she has played second base and some outfield in travel play, but through Perryville Little League and high school play, catching has been the prominent position.
Gardner plays travel ball with Lady Dukes-Lynch, which is the former Maryland Legends. Gardner has played with the program for eight years.
“I think it (travel ball) was a huge contributor and I really think that, although it’s important to go to showcases to get yourself out there, I really think the biggest thing that helped was going to these camps,” she said about the recruiting process. “You go to these camps where there’s 4-5 colleges there. I went to three of Rider’s camps in total.”
Gardner, who also played volleyball at Perryvile, is hopeful for a senior softball season. “I think that it would be amazing, honestly,” Gardner said. “You devote yourself to this team and do your best to raise money and support the teammates, support the coaches. You kind of grow attached to these girls and i just think it will be something really good and great, just being able to play with the girls one more time, before I really step into my college career. I’d like to experience that.”