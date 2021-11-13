Busy Friday night for Harford athletes leads to big wins in football, soccer and volleyball

“The girls came out and dominated in all aspects of the game. They played a very disciplined and possession based game where we controlled the pace the entire time. We had many different goal scorers tonight which is great in the state playoffs,” Cougars coach Maddison Ferrara said. “Every player on the squad was super excited for this game and really showed us what they had with the playing time they were given. This makes us that much more excited for the state final because this team is going to be in it and giving it their all until the very end.”