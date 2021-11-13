Busy Friday night for Harford athletes leads to big wins in football, soccer and volleyball

Another busy Friday night for Harford County high school sports yielded a number of wins in multiple sports at region and state levels for local teams.
Joppatowne, Harford Tech and Perryville all won in second round region football play, while the Fallston boys and girls soccer teams were winners in state semifinal action. Bel Air also picked up a win in a girls volleyball state quarterfinal.
Additionally, the C. Milton Wright and Harford Tech boys soccer teams will try to join Friday’s winners as both play noon games on Saturday. The Mustangs meet Tuscarora at Linganore High School in a 3A state semifinal, while Tech meets Century in a 2A semifinal at Montgomery Blair High School.
In Havre de Grace, Joppatowne (5-4) dealt the host and top seed Warriors (6-3) a 22-3 loss in 1A North second round play.
The Mariners, who were shut out, 15-0, in a week four loss by the Warriors, scored in the first and fourth quarters, while limiting the Warriors to just a second quarter field goal.
“All year long, we’ve been trying to play our best ball. I’ve been telling the guys, we still hadn’t played our best game. Even in wins, we hadn’t played our best game yet,” Mariners head coach Tre Goode said. “The last two weeks have been some of our best two games...matter of fact, we haven’t won two in a row.”
The Mariners first score came after the defense stopped the Warriors first drive that reach the Joppatowne 13-yard line.
A few minutes later, Sean Williams out ran the Warriors defense on an 47-yard touchdown run. Steve Robinson added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 1:53 to play in the first quarter.
The Warriors only points also came after a big defensive play. Dominic Hyman first of two interceptions gave Havre de Grace possession at its own 34.
A pass interference penalty against the Mariners led to a first and 10 at the Joppatowne 14. A run for no gain and two incomplete passes forced the Warriors into a field goal try, made good from 32 yards out by Isaiah Robinson.
The Warriors were knocking at the door to end the half, but found no further points.
The teams traded interceptions to begin the second half, which gave the Warriors possession at the Mariners 45.
Like a case of déjà vu, Havre de Grace moved the ball to the Mariners 14-yard line. One there, though, two incomplete passes led to another 32-yard field goal attempt from Robinson, but his kick slid wide right.
A failed fake punt by the Warriors to open the fourth quarter set up the Mariners next points. From the Havre de Grace 41-yard line, Robinson (11 carries, 105 yards) ran 17 yards on the first play and 24 more on the next for a touchdown.
The two-point conversion failed, but the Mariners lead was 14-3 with 11:38 left in the game.
“We showed out, coach said if you practice hard, you’ll play hard and we executed, that was it,” Robinson said. “Coach said, hold our heads high, win or lose, we came in and executed.”
The Warriors responded, but quarterback Chase Hunt was picked off for a second time inside the Mariners 20-yard line.
Havre de Grace got the ball back with Damon Pressberry at quarterback. Max James ran 16 yards to the Mariners 31 and three snaps later and on third and 17, Pressberry connected with Amir Austin for 32 yards to the Mariners six yard line.
On third and goal from the five, Pressberry rolled right, was hit and fumbled. Junior Shawn Cain scooped up the loose ball and raced 93 yards for the score with 3:10 left.
The Mariners added the two-point conversion by pass to end the scoring.
“I think, kudos to Joppatowne, they had a lot of good players, very athletic and very quick up front, which gave us a lot of difficulty,” Warriors head coach Brian Eberhardt said. “But, I will tell you, this is the first time that I’ve ever coached where we haven’t played a football game in three weeks and I think it shows.”
The Mariners will play in a state quarterfinal next Friday or Saturday.
Harford Tech 27, Cambridge-South Dorchester 17
The Cobras (8-1) advanced with the win over the visiting Vikings (5-5) in 1A/2A East play.
Tech will play in a state quarterfinal next Friday or Saturday.
Perryville 24, Bo Manor 14
The Panthers (6-4) knock off the visiting Eagles (5-6) for the second time in three weeks, only this time in 1A East action. Perryville will play in a state quarterfinal next Friday or Saturday.
Westminster 28, Edgewood 14
The Rams (7-4) were eliminated in 3A North play by the visiting Owls (8-3).
Elkton 48, Fallston 21
The Cougars (9-2) were beat by the visiting Elks (7-3) in 1A/2A East play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fallston 11, CMIT North 0
The Cougars (15-0-2) won easily over the Tigers in a 1A semifinal played at Northeast-AA High School.
Scoring came from many, including Ellie Ajello, Gabby Boyd (2), Katherine King, Ava Lambros, Emily Solomon, Sydney Grafton, Marissa Lord, Mi Salvatierra (2), and Ayla Galloway.
Assists from Ajello, Kennedy Mendoza, Madi Passwater, King (2), and Kendall Donna.
Goalie Jillian Crawford had four saves.
“The girls came out and dominated in all aspects of the game. They played a very disciplined and possession based game where we controlled the pace the entire time. We had many different goal scorers tonight which is great in the state playoffs,” Cougars coach Maddison Ferrara said. “Every player on the squad was super excited for this game and really showed us what they had with the playing time they were given. This makes us that much more excited for the state final because this team is going to be in it and giving it their all until the very end.”
The Cougars will meet the Mountain Ridge-Brunswick winner next week at Loyola University for the 1A title.
BOYS SOCCER
Fallston 4, Ben Franklin 0
The Cougars (11-4-1) advanced with to the 1A title game with their shutout over the Bayhawks (7-2) in semifinal play at Northeast-AA.
Mikey Estremsky scored twice, while Brendon Mudd and Christian Worthington had a goal apiece. Assists fromJaden Dillard, Devin Reddel and Ben Krispis.
Cason Donahue (two saves), Dylan Kries (two) and Chidi Okoro (one) all played in the Cougars goal.
The Cougars will play the Allegheny-Brunswick winner in net week’s state final.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Crofton 2
The Bobcats (16-0) got a good battle from the visiting Cardinals (14-5) before prevailing in the 3A quarterfinal.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-27 and 15-9.
With the win the Bobcats earned the program’s eighth appearance in the state final four and their third consecutive trip. The Bobcats will meet Huntingtown, Monday night at 8 p.m., in a 3A semifinal at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College.
Bel Air won the first two sets, extending their set winning streak to 31 in a row, and looked to be on the verge of a sweep. The team, however, tightened up a bit and narrowly lost sets three and four before finding their way again in the fifth set.
The hitting attack was led by Lexi Couch (19 kills, two aces, six digs) and sophomore Kayden Hardenbrook (16 kills). Megan Cassaday (five aces, five digs) was a spark from the serving line.
The defensive effort was led by Autumn Grimsley (25 digs, five assists, three aces), Cassaday, Jadyn Betters (six blocks, one ace), Anaiah Lewis (two blocks, five kills), Lexi Bell and Couch.
The assists came from Springer (30) and Ava Meyer (18), while Meyer tacked on three aces and Springer, two.
Hereford 3, Fallston 0
The Cougars (8-9) fell to the Bulls (16-1) on the road in 2A quarterfinal play.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-22.
“The Bulls offense was too strong for our Cougars defense,” Cougars coach Layna Douglass said. “Fallston struggled getting their offense going.”
The Cougars had team totals of six aces, 14 kills, nine assists, 10 blocks and 27 digs which Douglass noted, was just not enough to pull out a win.