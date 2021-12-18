Aberdeen boys basketball earns first win | Harford County sports roundup (Dec. 17)

The Aberdeen Eagles boys basketball team picked up its first win Friday night, emerging victorious on the road over the Elkton Elks in a Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
The Eagles (1-0 league, 1-2 overall), who led 49-29 at the half, held on for a 75-66 win over the Elks (0-2, 2-2).
Junior guard Tylan Bass scored 28 points, while senior Donovan Peyton added 14 points, 10 assists and five steals. Junior Tyseaun Rodgers contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Patterson Mill 68, North Harford 43
The Huskies (2-0, 3-1) rolled over the host Hawks (1-1, 1-3) in a Susquehanna Division game. The Huskies led 32-16 at the half.
Kyle Luddy poured in 24 points to pace the winners, while Will Pape added 12 points.
George Alexander led the Hawks with 12 points and two steals. Dylan Allred added eight points, a rebound and three steals, while Garrett Reinecke finished with seven points, four rebounds and four steals.
Harford Tech 69, Havre de Grace 67
The Cobras (1-0, 2-1) scored with less than a second to play to deal the visiting Warriors (1-1, 3-1) their first loss in a Chesapeake Division game.
Eric Macharia’s pullup jumper from just inside the top of the key was good with .7 seconds left. Havre de Grace’s desperation final attempt was deflected as time ran out.
“Seems like most times we get together with Havre de Grace it comes down to the wire. They play hard and they are always well coached and well prepared. They’ve kind of had our number, beating us the four prior matchups going back to the 2018-19 season,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said. “Was proud of the way our guys battled and stuck with it even when we weren’t executing our best in the second half. Happy for our guys to get the win tonight.”
Evan Buck’s 19 points led four Cobras in double figures. Macharia finished with 12, while Jayden Oliver added 11 points and Hans Sazon netted 10.
Tech trailed by eight points through three quarters and was down 67-61 with 42 seconds left in the game. Evan Buck scored a quick layup to cut it to 67-63. Out of a timeout, Macharia got a steal and, after a missed shot and an offensive rebound, Austin Brown hit a 3-point shot with 16 seconds left to cut the lead to one, 67-66. After another timeout, Sazon got a steal off the inbound and was fouled going for a layup. He made one-of-two free throws to tie the game.
C. Milton Wright 60, Edgewood 42
The Mustangs (2-0) knocked off the visiting Rams (1-1, 2-3) in Chesapeake Division play. CMW led at the half, 29-18.
Jordan Stiemke followed up his 48-point effort last time out with a game-high 27 points to pace the Mustangs. Aaron Redman added 13 points and Dylan Sander added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Jordan Tuttle and Rocco Polesovky had four assists each.
Deandre Maxwell led Edgewood with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fallston 58, Rosedale Baptist 38
The Cougars (4-1) defeated the visiting Panthers in a non-league game.
Senior guard Jillian Crawford led all scorers with 19 points, while also grabbing six rebounds. Senior Allie Book added 15 points and five rebounds.
Amanda Sharpe led the team with 10 rebounds, while freshman Natalie Wirth had a season-high 11 points. Additionally, Renae Gent and Mia Salvatierra had five points each.