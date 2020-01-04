For three quarters Friday night in Pylesville, winless North Harford had its sights set on a upset of visiting Edgewood in a non-division boys basketball game.
The Hawks (0-6) celebrated leads at the close of all three quarters, but the Rams (5-2) used the free throw line in the final quarter to slip ahead and pull away for the 57-51 win.
Edgewood made 13 free throws in the final quarter, while North Harford, which led 40-35 at its start, scored 11 total.
“As a team we struggled on the offensive end of the court early in the game. Defensively we forced key turnovers and secured defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the victory,” Rams coach Sarah Friedman said.
It was five free throws and a key technical foul against the Hawks that allowed the Rams to pull even at 40 with 5:34 left in the game. The technical foul also proved even bigger as it was the fifth for Hawks big man Austin Smith.
With Smith gone, Edgewood was able to control both ends of the court. The game was tied briefly at 43, before the Rams went on a 9-0 run to grab control.
“Whether we were gonna hold on or not, your best player, we look to him [Smith] for leadership, we look to him to do a lot of rebounding,” Hawks coach Jeff Burrows said. “We didn’t rebound late and they got some put-backs.”
Christian Corley scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Rams.
Early on it was North Harford sophomore Andrew Gainey who dominated play. Gainey scored nine in the opening quarter and teammate Jeremy Weber, who led all scorers with 20 points, nailed a buzzer-beating, long range three-pointer to lead the Hawks to a 13-8 lead.
Edgewood battled back to lead 18-17 and 21-19, but the Hawks, behind five more from Gainey (15 points) and another buzzer-beater from Weber, led 25-21, at the half.
The Hawks scored the first point of the third quarter, but the Rams reeled off the next six points to lead, 27-26, with 5:53 left in the quarter.
Out of a Hawks timeout, North Harford had an 8-4 scoring advantage (34-30 lead) and it was an Edgewood timeout with 2:32 to play in the quarter.
A three from Patrick Weber made it 37-30, but Edgewood’s Nyeim Murphy (10 points) scored five straight to bring the Rams back to within two, 37-35.
Jeremy Weber, though, added another three-point basket and the Hawks went into the final quarter up five, 40-35.
Patriots win
John Carroll (11-1) was in the win column Friday, beating host McDonogh, 50-43.
Tyson Commander led the winners with 18 points, while Cesar Tchlimbo added 15 points.