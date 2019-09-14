Fallston honors Cesky, but loses to North East in football

On a night Fallston High School and its football program honored longtime coach, teacher and Athletic Director Dave Cesky, the Cougars missed out on a few scoring opportunities and it led to an 21-14 loss to visiting North East in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
“Our team fights hard, they’re a hard playing team right now, but our margin of error is tight,” Cougars coach Jim Grant said. “So, with those kinds of penalties, it’s going to make your night tough.”
Meanwhile, in other action Havre de Grace, Harford Tech, Bel Air, and Patterson Mill were also winners.
At Fallston, the Indians (1-1, 1-0) scored two first quarter touchdowns and led 14-0 after one quarter.
Fallston (1-1, 0-1) fumbled one potential scoring possession away at the Indians 13-yard line early in the second quarter, but on the last play of the first half, Fallston got on the scoreboard.
The Cougars went 99 yards in six plays, which opened with a 41-yard keeper by quarterback Justin Wiegand. C.J. Turner followed with a 23-yard run and the Cougars gained 28 more yards on a pass from Wiegand to Brandon Klaben to the Indians one-yard line.
Three plays later, from the five after a false start penalty and one yard Turner run, Wiegand tossed a five-yard pass to Nick Curry for the touchdown. Kevin Roberts added the extra point and the half ended with North East leading, 14-7.
North East added a touchdown late in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead, but Fallston answered with another score, Wiegand’s four-yard run, to pull the Cougars back to within seven, 21-14. Roberts added the kick.
The Cougars then got the break they needed, forcing and recovering a fumble at the North East 23.
Fallston quickly moved the ball inside the 10 yard line to set up first and goal from the nine. Turner ran three yards and Wiegand ran for 11.
From the nine, Turner gained four yards to the five on first down and then picked up two more on the next down, but a holding call on the play pushed the ball back to the 15.
Wiegand threw an incomplete pass on the replayed second down and Turner was tackled for no gain on third down. The ball moved back another five yards for a delay penalty and on fourth and goal from the 20, Wiegand’s pass fell incomplete.
The ball went back to North East with over three minutes to play and the Indians were able to run the clock out with three first downs.
Before the game Coach Cesky was honored for his legendary service to the Fallston school community. “It meant a lot, because it came from the students, faculty, the parents, the players and the community, it just meant a lot,” Cesky said.
Warriors beat Mustangs
Havre de Grace (1-1, 1-0) opened Chesapeake Division play with a 21-13 win over visiting C. Milton Wright (1-1, 0-1).
The Warriors struck for two first half touchdowns through the air. Quarterback Devin Coates connected with Tommy Meehan to open the scoring, completing a 93-yard pass play.
Coates also passed to Brandon Rabbitt on a screen play and Rabbitt raced 48 yards for the score. Rabbitt also ran for two points on the conversion and a 14-0 lead.
The other Warriors score came on a Toccarri Sheppard run and Chandler Russo added the kick.
CMW’s scoring came on the ground. Lance Lehmann had 11 carries for 84 yards and a rushing touchdown and Kris Moreno had eight carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Huskies beat Eagles
Patterson Mill (2-0, 1-0) won 25-6 at Bo Manor in Susquehanna play.
Chris Blackwell had two receiving touchdowns, catching both passes from quarterback Nathan Vujanic. Christian Pross had two interceptions, returning one for a score. Ke’Shone Payton added a rushing score as well for the Huskies.
Other winners
In Chesapeake play, Harford Tech (2-0, 1-0) beat visiting Aberdeen (0-2, 0-1), 33-12, while Bel Air (1-1) beat visiting South Carroll (0-2), 56-16, in non-league play.
The non-winners
Edgewood (1-1, 0-1) lost to Elkton, 42-8, in a Chesapeake game played at Joppatowne.
Tristan Park threw a touchdown pass to Randy Hughes for the Rams lone score and Lavar Banks had an interception on defense.
Elkton led 35-0 at halftime.
Also, North Harford (1-1, 0-1) fell to visiting Rising Sun (2-0, 1-0), 24-15 in Susquehanna play; and Joppatowne (0-2, 0-1) lost at Perryville (2-0, 1-0) in Susquehanna play.