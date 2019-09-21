Bel Air beats Havre de Grace to lead week three grid winners

The Bel Air Bobcats football team scored three touchdowns of more than 60 yards Friday night to beat host Havre de Grace, 33-18, in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.
Also in the win column Friday night were Harford Tech, Patterson Mill, North Harford, C. Milton Wright and Joppatowne.
“We put ourselves in bad situations and then a couple athletes, [Brendan] Purtell and [Tristan] Smith and [Jaylen] Reaves and some of those running backs got us out of those bad situations,” Bobcats coach Eric Siegel said. “Obviously, those big chunk plays were big for us tonight.”
Quarterback Brendan Purtell led the way, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Purtell also threw a touchdown pass as well.
That pass opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game. A five-yard pass to Stanford Ricketts.
It was Ricketts who added the next Bel Air (1-0, 2-1) points as well, midway through the second quarter. On fourth and one from its own 30, Bel Air went for it. Purtell handed the ball to Ricketts, running left.
Ricketts (four carries, 78 yards) raced around the corner and down the near sideline, before cutting back to the middle of the field and into the end zone on the 70-yard scamper. Jaylen Reaves added the conversion run and it was 14-0 Bobcats with 5:53 to play in the half.
Havre de Grace (1-1, 1-2), meanwhile, had its best scoring opportunity of the half on the ensuing possession.
Brandon Rabbitt ran 46 yards to the Bel Air 16, but three snaps later, Warriors quarterback Devin Coates had his pass intended for Tommy Meehan picked off at the goal line by Bobcats linebacker Sahand Sarkeshi.
The Bobcats added points on the opening second half possession with Purtell running 26 yards for the score on fourth and eight. Darius Ashman's kick made it 21-0.
The Warriors stopped the Bobcats on the next possession on fourth down and then had their own bit of fourth down magic as Rabbit, now in at quarterback, connected with Meehan on a 42-yard scoring strike, converting fourth and 12.
The play ended the third quarter.
Purtell then quickly erased any hopes the Warriors had for a comeback. Following holding and unsportsmanlike penalties that put the Bobcats in a third and 36 predicament, Purtell went around the left end and 90 yards later was in the end zone. The conversion was no good, but the Bobcats were in control, 27-6, with 10:05 to play.
Havre de Grace came right back with Rabbitt and Meehan combining for another score. Rabbitt passed five yards to Meehan for the score, but the run for two points was short.
Rabbit (15 carries, 158 yards) ran five yards for the third Warriors touchdown, but in-between, Reaves ran 62 yards for the final Bel Air points.
“Honestly, I think we underestimated this team, that’s a big part of why they stood us up at the beginning,” Rabbitt said. “Even though we couldn't pull out the win, we can walk off the field knowing we did our best.”
Tristan Smith added 97 yards on 15 carries for Bel Air.
Mustangs beat Rams
CMW (1-1, 2-1) beat host Edgewood, 15-6, in Chesapeake play on the Rams newly redone turf.
Hunter Wright led the Mustangs offense at quarterback, rushing for 50 yards and passing for 58 yards. Lance Lehman ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He added a 13-yard pass reception, too.
Trevon Jones added 50 yards on the ground with eight carries.
Defensively, CMW tackling leaders were Calen McCullough with seven tackles; Trevon Jones (also added an interception), Brian Stiemke and Nick Domzalski each finished with four tackles.
Other winners
In Susquehanna Division play, Patterson Mill (2-0, 3-0) won at Rising Sun (1-1, 1-2), 41-21; North Harford (1-1, 2-1) defeated visiting Bo Manor (0-2, 0-3), 31-28; and Joppatowne (1-1, 1-2) beat host North East (1-1, 1-2), 16-14, in the Indians first game on their new turf.
In a non-league game, Harford Tech (3-0) traveled to Kenwood and escaped with a 31-28 win.
Panthers beat Cougars
Fallston (0-2, 1-2) was beaten by visiting Perryville (2-0, 3-0), 35-20, in Susquehanna play.
Perryville scored in the fourth quarter to go up 15 and put the game away.
CJ Turner had an 82-yard touchdown run for the Cougars and he also had a receiving touchdown. Brandon Klaben also had a receiving touchdown and he added an interception on defense. Cougars quarterback Justin Wiegand three a pair of touchdown passes.
Aberdeen loses
Aberdeen (0-2, 0-3) remained winless after a 45-14 loss in Chesapeake play to visiting Elkton (2-0, 3-0).